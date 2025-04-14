Hip-hop artist and fashion designer Kanye West has determined that he doesn't want to end his beef with global pop sensation Taylor Swift anytime soon. The feud between the artists began when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2009 MTV VMAs. However, Swift is not alone; standing by her is her boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce, who is reportedly not happy with the rapper's sexually explicit remarks.

On his X, West wrote, 'Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f***d Taylor Swift from both sides and didn't call me.' Another read, 'I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE FK HE KNOW THAT,' followed by a third: 'IM MAD I HAVENT F**ED TAYLOR SWIFT ... YET.'

A source close to Kelce has told the Daily Mail that he is 'furious' over West's recent social media tirade. The insider has described this post as 'deeply offensive' and 'defamatory.'

Kelce's Quiet But Firm Support

While Kelce is a celebrity who tries to stay away from the drama, this time, it appears personal. Those close to him claim that he is not just upset but prepared to take action. 'He wants to speak to Kanye directly — man to man,' a source shared. 'There must be consequences. West would never say these things to her face.'

In the past, Kelce has remained silent on the West-Swift beef. He even once brushed off a reporter's question last year with a firm 'no' when asked if the rapper was on his game-day playlist. However, the latest incidents seem to have pushed him to a breaking point.

Sources say that Kelce is stunned and outraged by West's post. 'Travis is furious,' one insider told the Daily Mail. 'Taylor's clearly hurt, and he's standing by her 100%. This went way too far.'

Swift Takes Legal Action

While Taylor Swift has stayed publicly silent on the matter, her legal team is actively on it. According to reports, she issued a cease and desist letter against West, which means that if he continued with his remarks, she could pursue a defamation case.

'This time, he has gone too far,' one source said. 'His claims are not just false — they're defamatory.'

Kelce and Swift are reportedly trying to stay low after the heartbreaking Super Bowl loss against the Eagles in February 2025. However, it seems like the world is trying to drag them back to the spotlight repeatedly. Swift, who was already dealing with the consequences of the legal dispute between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, is likely to be demotivated as this latest controversy adds to the list.

Fans Defend Swift From West's Post

Taylor Swift has achieved endless stardom and success in her career and is continuing to do so, and one factor behind her growth all through the years is the enduring support of her fans also known as 'Swifties.'

Soon after Kanye West made those alleged comments on X, a counter-war broke out in seconds. Swift's fans quickly came to her defence, calling West's comments 'disgusting', ' obsessive', and 'deeply inappropriate '. A user on X compared the two and said, 'Kanye West name-dropping Taylor Swwift after 7 years while he is the industry's biggest clown and she is the biggest artist alive.'

Another supporter of Swift expressed frustration over the never-ending misogyny against Swift. The post said, 'At this point, after everything Kanye West has done to her since 2009, including the nasty things he has recently said on here, I think Taylor Swift needs to put a restraining order on him right after suing. WHAT PART OF LEAVE TAYLOR SWIFT ALONE DON'T YOU UNDERSTAND!?'

Although the conflict between Swift and West dates back to their infamous 2009 MTV VMA clash, this latest episode feels markedly different. The graphic nature of the posts, involving two other pop stars, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, makes it even worse.

Meanwhile, neither Swift nor Kelce has made any official statements on this matter yet. However, as per insiders things are reportedly heating up and it seems like Kanye West might have to pay a price for his deeds.