Months after the sudden death of US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, new findings have brought long-awaited clarity.

Authorities in North Carolina have released a toxicology and medical examiner's report explaining how and why the 29-year-old died in his Charlotte home on 19 October 2025.

For months, questions had swirled across the chess world, with speculation fuelled by public controversy and online debate. The report now confirms that Naroditsky did not take his own life, while also revealing troubling details about his final days.

Naroditsky's Shocking Toxicology Report

Daniel Naroditsky, a widely followed chess content creator and prodigy who became a grandmaster at just 18, was found dead on his living room couch after friends raised concerns. They had gone to check on him after he missed a scheduled flight to Colorado, an absence that alarmed those close to him.

Inside the home, friends discovered bags of kratom powder and over-the-counter cough medicine scattered nearby. According to the medical examiner, concerns had already been raised two days earlier after Naroditsky appeared with what was described as 'concerning altered mental status' during a livestream. During that visit, friends reportedly removed around 40 pills believed to be Adderall.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released its findings in January 2026, more than three months after Naroditsky's death. The report, which NBC News obtained, ruled the case an accident. The stated cause was a probable cardiac arrhythmia linked to cardiac involvement of systemic sarcoidosis, with drug use contributing to the fatal outcome.

Toxicology results showed methamphetamine, amphetamine, and the kratom compounds mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine in his system. The report concluded that methamphetamine and kratom both played a role in the accidental death. A DoorDash driver was identified as the last person to see Naroditsky alive, delivering food at around 3 pm the day before he was found. The meal was later discovered partially eaten on his dining table.

Not Suicide, But Kramnik Still Furious

Despite confirmation that Daniel Naroditsky's death was not a suicide, the fallout has continued. Former world chess champion Vladimir Kramnik responded angrily following the release of the toxicology report. Kramnik had previously accused Naroditsky of cheating through the use of computer chess engines, allegations Naroditsky repeatedly denied.

Statement by Vladimir Kramnik on the Official Circumstances of Daniel Naroditsky’s Death



Geneva, the 20th of January 2026



I wish to once again express my thoughts for the family and loved ones of Daniel Naroditsky. The loss of such a young prominent chess player is an immense… pic.twitter.com/kBxnDI9zdr — Vladimir Kramnik (@VBkramnik) January 20, 2026

After Naroditsky's death, criticism of Kramnik intensified. A petition calling for him to be banned from chess and stripped of his titles attracted close to 55,000 signatures. In a statement shared publicly, Kramnik said he had been unfairly blamed, describing what he called a 'cynical smear campaign' linking him to the tragedy without evidence.

Kramnik also said the backlash had led to serious personal consequences. He stated that threats directed at him and his family had forced him to consider legal action. He argued that the confirmed Daniel Naroditsky's cause of death of Daniel Naroditsky showed the accusations against him were misplaced.

Despite Feud, Kramnik Cared for Naroditsky

Alongside his anger, Kramnik acknowledged the loss itself. He described Naroditsky's death as 'an immense tragedy not just for his family but for the entire chess community'. He also said that despite their public feud, he had been concerned by Naroditsky's behaviour during his final livestream.

Kramnik claimed he urged Naroditsky's friends to seek urgent help after seeing the broadcast, adding that those efforts ultimately failed. He later said he would make no further public comment out of respect for Naroditsky and his loved ones.

Naroditsky's mother, Elena Naroditsky, has also spoken since the findings were released. She said her son had been planning to visit family in the Bay Area and celebrate his birthday on 9 November, reinforcing the conclusion that his death was accidental.

She said, 'There was nothing more important to Daniel than his dignity and his name as a chess player.'