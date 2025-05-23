In early May 2025, JoJo Siwa publicly addressed swirling rumours about her recent split from Kath Ebbs and her alleged romance with Chris Hughes, a fellow housemate in the Big Brother House UK.

The dance star's response has stirred a wave of reactions online, with fans divided over what may have happened behind the scenes. Photos have since emerged showing the two Big Brother alumni kissing, prompting the question: did JoJo cheat on her ex with rumoured flame Hughes?

The Breakup Story From Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa, 21, broke her silence after her split with Kath Ebbs, 27, at the Celebrity Big Brother UK wrap party. She insists she did not cheat and was not unfaithful to Ebbs. Instead, she describes a messy, emotionally charged night, with misunderstandings and heightened feelings playing a part.

In her account, Siwa explains that Ebbs initially did not want to attend the party, preferring to spend time alone in the hotel to process their relationship. Nevertheless, Ebbs later changed their mind and joined the event, pulling Siwa aside for a private chat.

According to Siwa, the conversation quickly turned tense. She was exhausted, having spent 20 days in the Big Brother house without sleep, and found herself overwhelmed. She claims Ebbs started yelling at her, asking questions she couldn't answer. Siwa says she responded honestly, telling Ebbs that she was unsure about their relationship at that moment. When Ebbs asked if she wanted to end things, Siwa admits she said yes.

The Rumours On Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes, 32, a former Love Island contestant, became entangled in the drama when fans noticed his close friendship with Siwa. The pair met on Celebrity Big Brother UK, where Hughes supported Siwa through the intense experience and online abuse she faced. Since leaving the house, they have been seen together in social media posts, sharing sunny days and cosy moments.

Both Siwa and Hughes insist they are just friends. Siwa clarified in an interview that her bond with Hughes was special but not romantic. She says their connection is meaningful and genuine but stresses she is not cheating or hiding a secret affair. She wants to make it clear that her breakup with Ebbs was not influenced by her friendship with Hughes.

However, most recently, photos have surfaced of Siwa and Hughes kissing in a pool, raising questions about their relationship. Fans have shared images of the pair enjoying beach trips and dining out, while Siwa's mother, Jessalynn, has appeared in some pictures. This has raised much concern amongst netizens, many of whom are speculating about a possible overlap in the rumoured relationships.

Fans' reactions and TikTok comments

The online community remains split. Supporters argue that Siwa's behaviour is normal for a young woman exploring her identity and feelings. 'She didn't cheat,' said one TikTok user. 'She's just figuring things out. Can't blame her for catching feelings, especially after such a stressful experience.'

Others are sceptical or dismissive. Comments like 'Aye, I kiss my friends all the time' have appeared alongside more critical voices. Some fans accuse Siwa of heartlessness, especially in light of her breakup with Ebbs, calling her 'selfish' and 'uncaring'.

The debate continues to rage, with some fans defending Siwa's actions and others condemning her for what they see as betrayal. The truth seems to be buried under a mountain of social media posts, conflicting statements, and rumours.

The real story?

Ultimately, the question remains unanswered. Jojo Siwa insists she did not cheat and that her connection with Hughes is purely platonic, and though photos of her kissing Hughes have circulated, they have not yet gone on record to confirm their relationship.

Meanwhile, fans continue to speculate, influenced by photos, videos, and social media posts. As the story unfolds, one thing is clear—fans are eager for more details, and the drama shows no signs of dying down anytime soon.