At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus playfully reignited a quirky theory that celebrities feel 'obliged' to thank Beyoncé in their acceptance speeches.

Taking the stage to present the Record of the Year award, Miley couldn't resist adding a touch of humour, joking that she might declare Beyoncé the winner—despite it not being her award to claim.

Though light-hearted, her remark caught viewers' attention and fuelled speculation that Beyoncé's immense influence in the music industry makes it almost customary for stars to mention her at major public events.

Is The Theory An Industry Secret?

The 'thank you, Beyoncé' theory isn't new, but Miley's comment brought it back into the spotlight.

Some fans believe that Beyoncé's immense impact on music makes celebrities feel compelled to acknowledge her in acceptance speeches, even if she had nothing to do with their victory.

Many on social media have noticed the growing trend of 'thank you, Beyoncé' mentions, with some joking that musicians could be in trouble if they forget to thank her.

When Miley won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance earlier in the night, she cheekily introduced her next award with: 'Good evening, Grammys! We won, Beyoncé!' referencing their shared victory. But before revealing the Record of the Year winner, Miley took it a step further, saying: 'As selected by the 13,000 voting members of the recording academy, the Grammy goes to... Even if it's not you, Beyoncé, I might just say it is.'

The playful line drew laughter from the audience, but fans quickly linked it back to the growing meme that Beyoncé's name is a must for anyone in the music business.

Beyoncé's Unseen Influence In the Music Industry

Over the years, Beyoncé has become a cultural force in the industry, and her influence extends far beyond her chart-topping hits. This kind of power fuels the conspiracy theory that stars, whether or not they've collaborated with her, feel compelled to thank Beyoncé simply because of her status in the industry.

However, this trend is not new. In 2017, Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammys and called Beyoncé the 'artist of my life.' Lizzo thanked Beyoncé in her 2023 Grammy speech.

In October 2024, JoJo Siwa, at the 2024 Industry Dance Awards, also took it to the next level, saying, 'I also have to say thank you to Beyoncé just so that we can keep the dancing community safe.' These moments have only fueled the theory that there's an unspoken rule that you must thank Beyoncé if you win an award.

The 'Thank You, Beyoncé' Trend Goes Viral Again

Once a favourite TikTok meme, the 'thank you, Beyonce' trend has been picked up again by some users. Soon after the video of Miley thanking Beyonce went viral, the reaction came flooding in.

One TikTok user commented, 'At this point, it doesn't even feel like a conspiracy; it feels like a fact... Why are we bringing Beyoncé into every single category? Why is it that every artist has to thank Beyoncé?... Like what is going on? This is no longer conspiracy, it's no longer conspiracy, this needs to be studied.'

Others added their observations, with one user saying, 'Miley mentioning Beyoncé not once BUT TWICE reminds me of the conspiracy theory.' At the same time, another said, 'Sounds like a whole lot of scared celebrities or Jay-Z to me.'

Meanwhile, on Instagram, a user said, 'Isn't it weird how Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift in 2009 just to hype up Beyoncé? Then Adele thanked her. Lizzo thanked her. Even Jay-Z, her own husband, made a big deal about thanking her in 2024. Who is she that all these major artists feel the need to publicly praise her? Her music isn't exactly legendary – so what's really going on?'

Another Completely Unhinged Theory

The spiral doesn't end here. There's an even more outlandish layer to the 'thank you Beyoncé' theory, suggesting that her power in the industry is so godlike that other celebrities bend to her will.

According to some theorists, this conspiracy theory began with the passing of Aaliyah, the 'Queen of Urban Pop' said to have redefined R&B in the 1990s. The theory goes that Beyoncé was given the space to rise to the top through a strange twist of fate after Aaliyah's untimely death.

This link is also mentioned in J. Cole's 2013 song 'She Knows,' in which he mentions Aaliyah's death. More unhinged conspiracy theorists connect this idea to Beyoncé's friendship with P. Diddy, who has long been the centre of other theories surrounding Aaliyah's passing.

In this context, thanking Beyoncé becomes less about admiration and more about fear.

Meanwhile, Miley Cirus' cheeky comment at the 2025 Grammy Awards has undoubtedly stirred fans and conspiracy theorists on social media. However, whether it is a joke or an unspoken 'rule,' there is no denying that Beyonce's strong industry position has made her a magical figure.