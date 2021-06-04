JoJo Siwa's Pride Party on Wednesday took a dark turn when one of her male guests had to be rushed to the hospital for a drug overdose.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department told E! News that police responded to a call from the singer and YouTube star's San Fernando Valley home after 8:00 p.m. The caller had described the guest to be around 30 years old and that he had possibly taken too much of the psychedelic LSD. An overdose of the acid is typically not fatal.

Police and paramedics immediately rushed to the scene, treated the patient, and then rushed him to the hospital. Sources told TMZ that the man was already high when he arrived at the Nickelodeon star's party. He was in pretty rough shape.

The man's identity is not known and law enforcement refused to share any more details about the incident and his current health status. But they have reportedly ruled out any foul play or criminal acts so no arrests were made.

Siwa has yet to comment on reports about the OD'd guest at her Pride Party. But she took to her Instagram before the bash to share a look at the rainbow-themed setup. There was a bounce house, a bedazzled piano, a decked-out pool and kitchen, rainbow-coloured food, and even a rainbow-dyed dog. Her girlfriend Kylie Prew was there along with fellow influencers including Tana Mongeau, Kory DeSoto, and more.

"It's so exciting to celebrate Pride with all of you! My family, friends, and fans were super supportive of my own journey this year. It's been the best feeling," the 18-year old "Dance Moms" star wrote in an Instagram video to celebrate Pride Month.

"Paying it forward by promoting allyship and inclusion for LGBTQ+ youth is why I've partnered with Walmart and GLSEN to help end bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression in schools...Be your authentic selves and celebrate your individuality! It's what makes you special. Don't be afraid to show your Pride & joy this year!" she added.

Siwa came out as pansexual in April. She admitted that she likes "queer" although she still really does not know what she is and has to figure it out.