Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly on the verge of splitting, with sources blaming poor reviews and low ticket sales from Perry's Lifetimes world tour for straining the relationship. The singer is said to be under mounting pressure, which sources claim has taken a toll on the couple.

According to Page Six, Katy Perry is said to be 'very stressed' over how her new album, titled 143, was received. Released in September, the record was meant to be a vibrant celebration of love, with its title referencing the old pager shorthand for 'I love you'. Yet, critics and fans were lukewarm. An insider told PEOPLE that her frustration over the album's reception heightened her stress levels. Despite her efforts, the reviews were not kind, and she was also disappointed with some of the tour reviews. The tension from these setbacks reportedly caused friction with Bloom.

While Perry's international shows remain sold out—adding extra dates in Mexico and Australia—the overall mood has been tense. Her upcoming US tour begins on 10 July in Denver, but sources claim her personal life has been affected by the recent setbacks.

Relationship Tensions and Past Challenges

Sources close to the couple say Orlando Bloom has been understanding during the difficult period. However, the strain is real. Reports suggest that they are waiting until her tour concludes before making any final decisions about their future.

Perry and Bloom, engaged since February 2019 and parents to daughter Daisy Dove, have experienced ups and downs before. They previously split for a year in 2017 but reunited, drawing strength from their shared history. Perry recently spoke openly about that break, describing it as a period of personal growth.

Despite their deep connection, recent stressors have brought underlying issues to the surface. Perry explained in an interview that when they argue, it tends to be intense but quick to resolve. She described both of them as having "parts' of themselves—some driven by ego, others by love—and noted how they work through conflicts.

The Public's Role and Personal Resilience

Perry has addressed her struggles publicly, emphasising her resilience. She recently defended herself against online criticism, pointing out that the internet can be a harsh place. In an Instagram post, she expressed her view that negativity from online trolls is often rooted in their own pain. 'When the online world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love,' she wrote. Perry's attitude suggests she is trying to stay focused on her work and family amid the turbulence.

What's Next for Perry and Bloom?

While the couple's future remains uncertain, sources insist they plan to wait until Perry completes her tour before making any decisions. Their relationship has weathered storms before, but recent events suggest this could be one of their most testing periods yet.

Perry's career and personal life are now closely intertwined, with her recent album's failure and tour's lukewarm reception adding weight to her emotional wellbeing. As she continues her international schedule, the spotlight remains on whether Perry and Bloom can navigate this difficult chapter together or if their paths will diverge.

In the meantime, fans and observers alike are watching closely, aware that behind the glitz and glamour, even the strongest relationships face trials. The coming months will reveal if Perry and Bloom's bond can withstand the weight of recent setbacks or if they will part ways after nearly a decade.