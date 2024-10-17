Liam Payne's sudden death has brought attention to the pressures he faced in his personal life, particularly the recent legal action initiated by his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry. The former One Direction star tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. With ongoing investigations, new revelations have surfaced about the accusations Henry made against him shortly before his passing. She accused him of engaging in "weird sh*t" and "preying on his fans," claims that were part of the lawsuit she filed against him.

READ MORE: Liam Payne on Awkward Encounter with Diddy and Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts and Substance Abuse

The Legal Battle: Maya Henry's Accusations

Maya Henry, who was engaged to Payne before their relationship ended in 2022, had recently taken legal action against the singer. According to DailyMail.com, Henry had instructed her lawyers to issue a cease-and-desist letter to Payne, accusing him of obsessive and harassing behaviour. She claimed that Payne had been contacting her from different phone numbers, creating new iCloud accounts, and even reaching out to her friends and family, including her mother, Azteca Henry.

In a TikTok video, Henry shared her frustrations with Payne's behaviour. "Ever since we broke up, he messages me... not only from his phone, but it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from," she said. She also accused Payne of manipulating his fan base, suggesting he used his influence over his One Direction fans to target her through social media.

READ MORE: Did Liam Payne Relapse? Singer Found Dead In Brazil, Police Responded To 'Aggressive Man Possibly Under Influence'

'Preying on His Fans' and 'Weird Sh*t' Allegations

One of the most disturbing accusations made by Henry was that Payne had been deliberately preying on his One Direction fans. Henry claimed that Payne admitted to her that he kept in contact with fans because of their unwavering loyalty. In the video, she said, "He's the one that is constantly doing weird sh*t, and also, might I add, he literally said the reason he has all these people on his damn Snapchat... is because they're loyal." She expressed frustration with how Payne had continued this behaviour, particularly after their relationship ended, adding that his fan base had enabled his actions for years without holding him accountable.

A Toxic Relationship and Legal Action

Liam Payne and Maya Henry's relationship began after Payne split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a son, Bear. The couple became engaged in 2020, but their on-and-off relationship ended in 2022. While Payne had spoken positively about their relationship at various points, claiming that the COVID-19 lockdown had strengthened their bond, Henry later revealed that the relationship was far more problematic behind the scenes.

Henry accused Payne of obsessively contacting her in her lawsuit, even after their breakup. She described the emotional toll of his behaviour, highlighting how Payne would create new accounts to contact her, making it difficult for her to move on. "He'll create new iCloud accounts to message me—every time I see one pop up on my phone, I'm like, 'Here we f***ing go again,'" she explained.

The Possible Impact on Payne's Mental Health

The timing of Henry's legal action has raised concerns about how it might have affected Payne's mental health in the days leading up to his death. The singer had been open about his struggles with addiction and suicidal thoughts, particularly during his time with One Direction. Despite celebrating over 100 days of sobriety, the stress from the lawsuit and personal turmoil may have compounded his already fragile emotional state.

Henry, who had been promoting her debut novel Looking Forward, an art-imitating-life romance about a girl falling in love with a pop star, broke her silence following Payne's death. A source close to Henry told DailyMail.com that she was "obviously in shock" upon hearing about the singer's tragic fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony. The model reportedly found out through a member of her team and has yet to make any further public comments.

Netizens Flock To Social Media To Defend Maya Henry From Trolls

Maya Henry's Instagram account has since become a platform for both support and criticism, with many fans defending her against those blaming her for his passing. One user wrote, "It is not your fault," while another encouraged her, saying, "Please don't let them bring you down, you have every right to speak on it."

Supporters have urged Henry to stay strong, with comments like, "You are so loved, Maya! Thank you for being so courageous & sharing your story," and "People blaming her for Liam's death is so stupid. Victims are allowed to tell their stories." However, some negative comments persist, with one harsh remark accusing her directly: "LIAM PAYNE IS DEAD BECAUSE OF YOU." Many others have advised her to turn off her comments to shield herself from further distress during this difficult time.