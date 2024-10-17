Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, exhibited disturbing behaviour just hours before his tragic death on 16 October 2024. Witnesses in the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, reported that Payne was seen acting erratically in the hotel lobby, where he allegedly smashed his laptop. The 31-year-old singer was then carried back to his hotel room by staff due to his agitated state, according to reports from TMZ.

This incident occurred just hours before Payne tragically fell from his third-floor hotel balcony, resulting in his untimely death. Emergency responders found him in the hotel's interior patio at approximately 5 p.m. local time, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of his fall, which remain unclear.

A Trip to Reconnect with Niall Horan

Liam Payne had flown to Argentina hoping to reconnect with his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan. In a Snapchat video posted just two weeks before his death, Payne expressed his desire to "talk" with Horan during his concert in Buenos Aires on 2 October 2024. "It's been a while since Niall and I have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about," Payne said in the video, adding that there were "no bad vibes" between the two but that he wanted to "square up a couple of things with the boy".

It is unclear whether Payne and Horan were able to meet during the concert, but fans captured videos of Payne enjoying the performance. In the footage shared online, Payne was seen clapping along and leaning over a glass barrier to get a better view of the audience below. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also reportedly present at the event.

Mental Health Struggles and Legal Battles

In the days leading up to his death, Liam Payne dealt with personal and legal struggles. According to Page Six, Payne's ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, had recently sent him a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her from various phone numbers. Henry claimed that Payne had been harassing her since their breakup in 2022, adding to the mounting stress in his personal life.

These legal issues, combined with Payne's ongoing mental health struggles, may have contributed to his erratic behaviour at the hotel. Payne had been candid about his past battles with addiction and suicidal thoughts, particularly during his time with One Direction. In previous interviews, he spoke openly about his "pills and booze phase" and the toll that fame had taken on his mental well-being. Despite these challenges, Payne had recently celebrated over 100 days of sobriety and was committed to making positive changes in his life.

Final Moments and Public Reaction

Despite reports of his erratic behaviour, Payne appeared calm and content in a Snapchat video he posted on the day of his death, where he spoke about having a "lovely day" in Argentina. The stark contrast between his public persona and internal struggles has shocked fans and fellow musicians.

Liam Payne's sudden death has sent ripples through the entertainment industry. MTV Latin America expressed their condolences, writing on social media, "Our hearts are absolutely broken, and we wish much light and strength for his family and loved ones." Fans worldwide have shared their grief, with many paying tribute to the singer on social media.

The news of Payne's death has deeply affected the local community in Buenos Aires. A resident of the Palermo neighbourhood, where Payne stayed, told Todo Noticias TV, "The neighbourhood is very shaken up ... There's a lot of police, some fans arriving. It is very sad."