Hours after the passing of Pope Francis was announced, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked backlash with a cryptic message on social media. On X (formerly Twitter) the Georgia Republican wrote, 'Today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.'

Although Greene didn't mention the pope directly, the timing of her statement, which was made only a few hours after the Vatican confirmed Franci's passing, left many wondering whether she was celebrating the pope's death. At the same time, it was also pointed out that her post was also made around the news of Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, stepping down after five decades in leadership.

Reports indicate that Greene, who frequently criticises Schwab and the WEF, has linked both figures to what she describes as 'globalist' agendas. However, the implication in her post, whether intended or not, revived attention not only to her own rocky history with the Catholic Church but also to US President Donald Trump's long-running feud with Pope Francis.

Greene's History With the Church

Greene, who was once a self-described 'cradle Catholic,' left the Church years ago, citing distrust in its leadership over child abuse scandals. 'I could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles,' she said in a 2022 interview.

Since then, she has made several controversial remarks, mostly accusing the Catholic Church of being under the influence of 'Satan' for its work supporting migrants. Her comments were met with swift criticism from Catholic leaders, including the Catholic League, which called her words 'beyond the pale.'

Greene, however, stood her ground by claiming that her views were rooted in Christian values. 'The Catholic League's Bill Donohue accused me of slandering Catholics and Catholicism in an interview I gave to Michael Voris at Church Militant. Nothing could be further from the truth, and he must apologise promptly and publicly for these words,' Greene said in 2022 in response to the Catholic League.

Trump's History With the Pope

The conversation surrounding Green's recent post has also reopened discussion of Donald Trump's rocky terms with Pope Francis, a feud that's been lingering for nearly a decade.

In 2013, when Francis was first named pope, Trump appeared supportive, even tweeting that the pontiff was 'a humble man, very much like me.' However, their relations soured during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, especially after Francis criticised the idea of building a wall at the US-Mexico border.

The pope described it as contrary to Christian values, prompting Trump to accuse him of questioning his faith, something Trump called 'disgraceful.' During a campaign event, he said 'For a religious leader to question a person's faith is disgraceful. No leader, especially a religious leader, has the right to question another man's religion or faith.'

Not only that, the US president also went on to suggest the Vatican would regret not having him as president if it were ever attacked. 'If and when the Vatican is attacked by Isis, which as everyone knows is Isis's ultimate trophy, the pope can have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president because this would not have happened,' he said.

However, the two eventually met in 2017 during a visit to the Vatican. While they posed for photos, including one that famously captured the pope looking notably not so expressive beside a grinning Trump.

For now, neither Trump nor Greene has elaborated on their statements following the pope's passing. However, the US President posted a brief message of condolence on his Truth Social: 'Rest in Peace, Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!'

In a later post, Trump also shared an update regarding his visit to Rome. 'Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. We look forward to being there!,' he wrote.

Greene, meanwhile, has said nothing more about her cryptic post. However, in an era where political signals are often hidden in ambiguity and timing, her words have been interpreted as more than just a coincidence.