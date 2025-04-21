Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a figure beloved for his humility and advocacy for the poor, died aged 88 on Easter Monday, just a day after greeting thousands of worshippers in St Peter's Square during a surprise public appearance.

Following the Vatican's confirmation of his death at 7:35am, tributes poured in from religious and political leaders across the globe. But as the Church enters a period of mourning, attention is also turning to the Pope's final wishes — which, in typical Francis fashion, mark a profound departure from centuries of papal tradition.

Breaking with Tradition: Where Will Pope Francis Be Buried?

Unlike most of his predecessors, Pope Francis will not be buried beneath St Peter's Basilica. Instead, he will be interred at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome's Esquilino district, a site he visited over 100 times during his papacy to pray before the icon of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus.

This makes Francis the first pope in more than a century to be buried outside the Vatican. The last was Pope Leo XIII, who died in 1903 and was buried at the Basilica of St John Lateran. Prior to that, only seven popes were laid to rest at St Mary Major, the most recent being Clement IX in 1669.

Pope Francis made his intentions clear in a revised formal rite published in 2024, expressing a desire to avoid the grandeur typically associated with papal funerals. The Pope asked to be buried in a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc, forgoing the centuries-old practice of using three nested caskets (traditionally made of cypress, lead, and oak to enshrine a pontiff's body).

A Simplified Funeral Process

In line with these wishes, Pope Francis will also not be displayed on a raised platform (catafalque) in St Peter's Basilica, as has been customary for past popes. Instead, his coffin will remain open, with the lid removed, until the night before the funeral, allowing visitors to pay their respects in a more modest and contemplative setting.

Preparations for the Pope's funeral were already well underway before his passing, with close aides revealing that he had been 'tying up loose ends' in recent months to ensure continuity in his absence. While the Vatican has not officially released a date for the funeral, it is expected that Pope Francis will still lie in state at St Peter's Basilica, albeit in this newly revised, simplified format.

This change also means the omission of ceremonial items, including the papal staff and other symbols of ecclesiastical authority typically included in papal lying-in-state rituals. These adjustments aim to place the focus on spiritual reflection, rather than spectacle.

Centuries of Vatican Burials

Since the completion of St Peter's Basilica in 1626, more than 75% of popes have been buried in its crypt or grottoes. Notably, Pope John Paul II was first interred in the Vatican grottoes before being moved to the main floor of the basilica following his beatification in 2011. Pope John XXIII, who died in 1963, was initially placed in a marble sarcophagus beneath the basilica but was later moved to a glass casket for public viewing.

By choosing Santa Maria Maggiore as his final resting place, Pope Francis continues his life-long commitment to modesty, humility and a more personal relationship with faith. His connection to the basilica is deeply spiritual: it is the site where he traditionally prayed before and after his international visits, seeking protection and guidance from the Virgin Mary.

What Happens Next?

While the Vatican has not disclosed an exact funeral date, the College of Cardinals will soon enter a period of preparation for the upcoming conclave, where a successor to Francis will be chosen. Meanwhile, the Pope's body is expected to remain on display for several days before his burial.

Despite speculation over his health in recent months, Pope Francis appeared in surprisingly high spirits during his final public blessing. As AP News reported, the pontiff had been battling chronic lung issues and had spent 38 days in hospital earlier this year recovering from double pneumonia.

Yet on Easter Sunday, a day before his passing, he waved to thousands from a wheelchair and rode through the square in his popemobile, offering blessings to the faithful in what would become his final act of public ministry.

A Lasting Legacy

Whether Pope Francis' decision to break with centuries of burial tradition will influence future pontiffs remains to be seen. But his choice is emblematic of a papacy that consistently challenged excess, resisted pomp, and remained rooted in humility.

As one of the most reform-minded popes in modern history, Francis' legacy will not only be measured by his progressive positions or diplomatic outreach, but also by the profound simplicity with which he chose to depart, resting not beneath the grandeur of the Vatican, but in a basilica dear to his heart.