The gaming world went into overdrive when Rockstar finally dropped the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 trailer, smashing viewing figures in ways nobody had seen before. But not everyone's celebrating – quite a few loyal players have voiced their frustrations despite the initial buzz.

The trailer dangled 2025 as the year we'll all be playing, but then one of Rockstar's own developers threw a spanner in the works with an offhand comment that's got everyone talking. The forums are ablaze with various theories about when we'll actually see the game hit shelves.

Former Rockstar Developer's Post Triggers Excitement

A now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter) from former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij suggests when the game might come out.

The decision to delay gtaIV was made 4 months or so before the original release date. Any further and it's hard to make the call. R* is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish.



Also:

GtaVI will sell for 10+ years and there is no… — Obbe Vermeij (@ObbeVermeij) September 14, 2024

Vermeij dedicated 14 years of service to Rockstar Games as a technical director while he contributed to well-known titles such as Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA IV. According to GTA Wiki, he left the company in June 2009.

While reflecting on his work with the also delayed GTA 4 last September, Vermeij posted on social media that the call to postpone GTA 4 launch happened four months before its initially planned arrival.

'Any further, and it's hard to make the call. Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish,' he explained. Vermeij also noted the expectation that GTA 6 would have a decade-long lifespan, facing no significant rivals.

He affirmed that the game's launch will only occur when Rockstar is entirely pleased with the final product, irrespective of any indications in the GTA 6 trailer. 'I have no inside info. Didn't talk to anyone,' he added in the post.

GTA 6 Trailer Breaks Viewing Records

Despite the cautious optimism surrounding potential release hints, the official GTA 6 trailer has achieved remarkable success. The upcoming game's announcement trailer, which premiered in December 2023, has reached a noteworthy achievement on YouTube.

Since this initial glimpse, which officially unveiled the game's Vice City location and the characters of Lucia and Jason, new details about the eagerly awaited title have been scarce. Consequently, many fans are revisiting the original trailer, even after roughly 500 days.

According to GameRant, the GTA 6 reveal trailer surpassed 250 million views within 16 months on the platform. Furthermore, the video has accumulated over 1 million comments, many humorously addressing the lengthy period between trailers, the absence of fresh information, and the 12 years since the last major GTA release.

The trailer reached the 200 million view mark around mid-July 2024, meaning it has gained another 50 million views in under a year. Despite this impressive feat, GTA fans are expressing discontent.

Rising Frustration Among Fans For Updates

With the initial trailer dropping over a year ago, a segment of the fanbase has become increasingly impatient due to the limited reports about GTA 6. While the game is anticipated for autumn 2025 launch, the desire for a fresh trailer and a set release date has intensified.

'Why do people care so much about trailer sales numbers? We all know they're doing well, which means GTA VI will be expensive, well-developed, and probably revolutionary,' Reddit user cookie_flash wrote in the comments section of a GTA 6 subreddit post. 'Right now, we should only care about new information, but... there isn't any, literally zero,' the user added.

Comment

by u/RepulsiveBig4349 from discussion

in GTA6

Comment

by u/RepulsiveBig4349 from discussion

in GTA6

'I remember the trailer for V,' replied user whoisape. 'I managed to click on it while it had like 100 views or so (the counter was bugged for the first few mins) and to think that even the trailer for VI has 250M views now... I cant wait, being a lifelong fan of GTA is great.'

The eagerness for details after a long wait understandably fuels their frustration though Rockstar's commitment to quality necessitates patience.

Unpacking May Connection

According to a report from Indy100, Take-Two's upcoming financial briefing is scheduled for 15 May and the event is anticipated to provide some insight into the GTA 6 timeline, even if it only confirms that the game is still slated for an autumn release.

The GTA 6 fever has gripped gamers hard. You can spot them anywhere these days – that glazed look as they check their phones for the umpteen time, hoping Rockstar's dropped something new overnight as twenty years they've been playing this game – dropping breadcrumbs and watching fans scramble. A single tweet sends the community into meltdown, exactly as planned. They've got the gaming world wrapped around their finger.