The potential impact of tariffs is casting a shadow over the anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting a price tag that could climb past the £78.10 ($100) mark. Despite this possible cost increase, the gaming community shows no signs of slowing down its spending.

Enthusiasts are also keenly awaiting the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 and other exciting gaming products, indicating a robust and resilient market ready to embrace new experiences.

GTA 6 Price Surfaces Online

GTA 6 has topped many players' wish lists for almost two years. Before any formal announcement or preview, a store in Switzerland displayed game prices online, sparking immediate outcry from fans even before the retailer could remove the information.

The game's prolonged wait has become an internet joke among the player base and a common remark beneath every surprising social media update: 'We're seeing this before GTA 6!' And now, unexpectedly, the costs have emerged.

GTA 6 was listed for more than $100 by a reputable Swiss retailer before the listing was removed.



Could tariffs affect video game prices, and would you still pay that much for it? pic.twitter.com/HKC74NHdwF — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 6, 2025

The online posting indicated that Grand Theft Auto 6 would surpass the anticipated cost, listing it at $114.99 in the United States, £99.99 in the United Kingdom, and €104.99 across Europe. The game developer, Rockstar Games, and their parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have so far neither verified nor refuted these emerging details.

Their continued silence on the matter only amplifies player anxiety, as a standard edition of Grand Theft Auto 6, priced according to these leaks, would establish it as the most expensive mainstream video game to date.

Unsurprisingly, the immediate question everyone started asking was: What makes Grand Theft Auto 6 so expensive? Then comes Donald Trump.

Why The High Price for GTA 6?

Some players now speculate that the increased cost might be connected to tariff policies enacted during Trump's previous term—or potential new ones if he secures another presidency. These tariffs could impact a wide array of goods, from electronic devices to imported games, suggesting that developers and distributors might transfer these added expenses to us, the consumers.

A report from the Times of India indicates this remains speculative, but given the intricacies of global supply networks and import duties, it's certainly a plausible scenario. Should this prove accurate, Grand Theft Auto 6 could stand out as an early example of a game reflecting such an economic change.

While the shadow of potential price increases looms over highly anticipated titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 due to global trade factors, the enthusiasm surrounding other major releases, particularly the Nintendo Switch 2, suggests a continued willingness among gamers to invest in new experiences.

Switch 2 Excitement Fuels Spending Despite Tariff Talk

Reports from market analysis firms, Newzoo and DFC Intelligence, suggest that while recent tariffs might decelerate the expansion of spending on PC and console games, they are not expected to halt an eventual recovery.

Industry experts anticipate that the introduction of fresh hardware and highly anticipated games throughout 2025 has the potential to reignite consumer engagement and expenditures. According to data from Newzoo, as reported by Eurogamer, worldwide spending on PC and console games experienced a two percent decrease in the prior year, totaling £62.57 billion ($80.2 billion).

This downturn follows a wider industry deceleration that began after the surge in gaming activity seen during the pandemic. Despite the strong presence of established free-to-play and live-service titles, the upcoming releases of highly anticipated premium games like GTA 6, alongside the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, are projected to bolster console revenue.

Projections estimate that the console segment could reach £66.47 billion ($85.2 billion) in 2025 and rise to £72.33 billion ($92.7 billion) by 2027.

Uncertainty Looms Over Price Hikes And Trade Effects

Nevertheless, the ultimate effect of increasing costs is still unclear. Rockstar Games might set the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 as high as £78.02 ($100), and Nintendo recently announced a £62.42 ($80) price tag for their forthcoming game, Mario Kart World.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to retail for £351.10 ($450), a price point Nintendo attributes to widespread inflation. Pre-orders in North America faced suspension following a White House announcement detailing increased tariffs on electronic goods.

If you adjust the launch cost of past Nintendo consoles for inflation, Switch 2 isn't the most expensive, but it's pretty close. For more details: https://t.co/qQ5aq2BaMY pic.twitter.com/3TQtSFi903 — IGN (@IGN) April 4, 2025

The newly implemented tariffs will impact imports from various nations, including Japan (at 24 percent), Vietnam (at 46 percent), and Cambodia (at 49 percent). Furthermore, tariffs on goods from China have increased to 104 percent under previously established policies.

These levies have the potential to substantially increase the expenses associated with manufacturing and importing gaming consoles like the Switch 2.

Robust Sales Forecasted Despite Emerging Hurdles

Despite these factors, DFC Intelligence anticipates that the handheld console's price could rise 20 percent within the next two years, potentially reaching £413.51 ($530). Nintendo had already initiated shipments of units to the United States before the tariffs took effect on April 5, 2025.

The company is still projected to sell approximately 15 million units by the close of 2025, a slight downward revision from an earlier projection of 17 million. However, this still signifies a swift distribution pace compared to prior console generations.