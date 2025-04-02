Virginia Giuffre, known for her accusations against Prince Andrew and her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, recently caused widespread concern after claiming she had just days to live following a car crash.

However, questions have since arisen about the accuracy of her statement, with some critics suggesting her claims may have been exaggerated.

The Instagram Post That Sparked Alarm

On Sunday, 41-year-old Giuffre shared a distressing Instagram post from a hospital bed, claiming she was in kidney failure after being struck by a school bus in rural Western Australia. The post, which included an image of her with visible bruises, alleged that doctors had given her only four days to live. She also pleaded for the chance to see her children one last time.

The alarming message quickly gained attention, with many expressing concern for her health. However, within hours, questions began to emerge about the circumstances of the crash and her injuries.

The Official Statement and Confusion Over the Post

Shortly after the post went viral, Giuffre clarified through her spokesperson that she had 'mistakenly' posted her dramatic message on Instagram, believing it was meant for her private Facebook page. The statement also outlined new details about the incident, stating that she had been in a car hit by a school bus on 24 March and later developed complications that led to her hospitalisation.

The statement read:

'Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She remains in serious condition while receiving medical care. The police were called but were unavailable to attend the scene. The school bus driver, who had children on board, left the scene to report the crash later.'

Despite the clarification, scepticism continued to grow. Some social media users, including Prince Andrew's former girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, publicly doubted Giuffre's claims. Hervey even posted the word 'karma' over Giuffre's hospital photo, suggesting she had fabricated details of the crash.

What Happened? Police Say It Was a 'Minor' Incident

Adding to the doubts, Western Australia Police later released a statement describing the crash as a "minor" incident with no immediate reports of injuries. The bus driver reportedly informed authorities the following day, and damage to Giuffre's car was estimated at approximately £1,547 ($2,000).

This discrepancy between Giuffre's account of a life-threatening accident and the police report has fuelled speculation that she may have exaggerated or misrepresented her injuries. Critics argue that her past legal battles and high-profile accusations make it challenging to separate fact from fiction in this latest controversy.

A History of High-Profile Legal Battles

Giuffre has been at the centre of multiple legal disputes, most notably her allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew. She claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the Duke of York when she was 17, a claim Andrew has repeatedly denied. In 2022, she reached an out-of-court settlement with the prince, reportedly worth millions, though no admission of guilt was made.

Given her history in high-profile legal cases, some believe Giuffre's latest claims require scrutiny. Her past involvement with Epstein undoubtedly makes her a victim of abuse, but whether that history lends credibility to her recent statements remains a point of contention.

The Public Response and Ongoing Questions

While many have expressed support for Giuffre, others, including some of her past critics, see this incident as another example of her alleged pattern of exaggeration. Lady Victoria Hervey, who has been outspoken against Giuffre, stated:

'Virginia Giuffre is a fantasist... let's see in three days, but I bet she will still be alive.'

Meanwhile, her father, Sky Roberts, appeared genuinely shocked by the sudden revelation. He responded publicly to her Instagram post with messages of love and support, stating that he was 'sick to his stomach' upon reading it.

What Happens Next?

With police reports contradicting Giuffre's dramatic claims and scepticism growing among the public, whether further details will emerge to clarify the situation remains to be seen. Was this a serious medical emergency, or a misunderstanding that spiralled out of control?

Regardless of the truth, this incident has once again thrust Virginia Giuffre into the spotlight, raising new questions about her credibility and the impact of social media in shaping public perception.