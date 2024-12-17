LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has revealed that he has faced violent threats and been forced to hire security after Elon Musk amplified a baseless conspiracy theory earlier this month.

The escalating situation underscores growing tensions between prominent figures in the tech and political arenas.

Musk Sparks Conspiracy Claims

The controversy began when Musk, Tesla CEO and Hoffman's former colleague at PayPal, responded to a post on his platform X (formerly Twitter).

The post, shared by user Nick Sortor, accused Hoffman of visiting Jeffrey Epstein's private island and claimed he was 'terrified about Trump releasing the Epstein Client list after all his visits to Epstein Island'.

Musk fuelled the baseless theory by replying with a "100" emoji, suggesting agreement.

The situation escalated when Musk reiterated similar claims during an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

He alleged Hoffman was among the 'billionaires behind Kamala [Harris]' who were 'terrified' about the release of Epstein's client list.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hoffman criticised Musk's actions, saying: 'Elon's defamation makes me angry and sad. Angry because it is an ugly assault. Sad because it comes from someone whose entrepreneurial achievements I continue to admire.'

This guy is TERRIFIED about Trump releasing the Epstein Client list after all his visits to Epstein Island. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 3, 2024

Hoffman Takes Action Amid Threats

Hoffman revealed that the fallout had resulted in threats of violence against him, though he declined to share specific details to avoid 'dignifying' them. 'I've hired security staff as a result,' he confirmed, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The accusations have reignited scrutiny over Hoffman's previous association with Epstein.

Following Epstein's death in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, Hoffman admitted he had invited Epstein to a 2015 dinner party to raise funds for MIT's Media Lab.

The event, attended by other tech leaders including Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Peter Thiel, has been a significant source of regret for Hoffman.

In a statement to Axios, Hoffman clarified his stance: 'My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. By agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful.'

Hoffman also insisted to The Sunday Times: 'I went to no Epstein parties, and I didn't even know who he was.'

A Political Feud on X

My message for American voters and Russian bots: don't vote for the guy too busy selling you a scamcoin. Vote for Vice President Harris, who knows how to put business—and the American people—first. pic.twitter.com/eAa1NtN2A4 — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) November 5, 2024

Hoffman, a prominent Democratic donor, has been vocal in his criticism of Musk and Donald Trump.

On Election Day, Hoffman posted on X, writing: 'My message for American voters and Russian bots: don't vote for the guy too busy selling you a scam coin. Vote for Vice President Harris, who knows how to put business—and the American people—first.'

Trump, who recently launched the cryptocurrency World Liberty Financial (WLFI coin), has strengthened his ties with Musk.

The tech mogul was appointed to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, Trump dismissed concerns about Musk's potential conflicts of interest. He stated: 'I think that Elon puts the country long before his company.'

The Fallout

The Hoffman-Musk dispute highlights the influence of social media platforms and the real-world consequences of unverified claims.

Musk's amplification of the baseless conspiracy has sparked not only political controversy but also personal danger for Hoffman, illustrating how quickly misinformation can escalate.

As Hoffman takes steps to ensure his safety, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the power—and peril—of unchecked allegations when shared on global platforms.