Virginia Giuffre, best known for her accusations against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, is back in the spotlight—this time for a shocking Instagram post. She claimed she had just four days to live after a car accident, a statement that sparked a dismissive response from Prince Andrew's ex, Lady Victoria Hervey.

But there's more to the story than just the headlines. From her legal battles to her personal life and the latest controversy, here's why she's making news again.

NEW: Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claims she has just four days to live after getting smashed into by a bus.



Giuffre, who says she was r*ped by Prince Andrew as a teenager, says she suffered kidney failure and is about to pass away.



What Happened That Day

On 30 March, Giuffre used Instagram to give an update about the unfortunate event she experienced. Her post included a picture showing her in a hospital bed with visible bruising on her face. 'I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live,' she wrote.

She mentioned that a school bus 'traveling at 110km' (68 mph) collided with her vehicle while it was reducing speed to make a turn, though she didn't specify the time or location of the accident. 'Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending,' Giuffre's spokesperson Dini von Mueffling told CNN.

Within her social media update, Giuffre hinted at a desire to see her kids 'one last time' before she died. 'I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,' she said.

The 41-year-old's dad, Sky W. Roberts, urged his daughter to remain optimistic and offered his support, writing in a response, 'Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand.'

Nevertheless, news outlets have stated that Western Australia police reported on Tuesday that they had no record of a recent collision between a bus and a car. Simultaneously, another update on social media from four weeks prior indicates Giuffre was in Perth around the beginning of March.

While the specifics of the recent accident remain under scrutiny, it's important to understand the background of the woman who has become the centre of so much attention.

Virginia Giuffre: The Woman Behind the Headlines

Virginia Louise Giuffre is an advocate with American and Australian citizenship who assists individuals who have experienced sex trafficking, being a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation as well.

In 2015, Giuffre established Victims Refuse Silence, a US-based non-profit organisation. This organisation was later reintroduced in November 2021 as Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR). Giuffre has shared extensive narratives with numerous journalists in both America and Britain regarding her experiences of being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Encountering Epstein's Circle

Around the middle of 2000, while employed as a spa attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Giuffre encountered Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and the daughter of the late media magnate Robert Maxwell. Maxwell proposed a possible job opportunity working for Epstein as a traveling massage therapist, assuring Giuffre that no prior experience was required.

Upon arriving at Epstein's Palm Beach residence, Giuffre recounted that she found him lying unclothed. Maxwell instructed her on how to give him a massage, stating, 'They seemed like nice people so I trusted them, and I told them I'd had a really hard time in my life up until then—I'd been a runaway, I'd been sexually abused, physically abused. ... That was the worst thing I could have told them because now they knew how vulnerable I was.'

Giuffre has explained that after Maxwell introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein, the pair rapidly started manipulating her into providing sexual acts, masking it under the pretense of training her as a skilled massage therapist.

Between 2000 and 2002, Giuffre maintained a close connection with Epstein and Maxwell, moving between Epstein's homes in Palm Beach and Manhattan (at the Herbert N. Straus House), and also traveling to Epstein's Zorro ranch in New Mexico and his private island, Little Saint James.

Claims Involving Prince Andrew

In March 2001, Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to Prince Andrew, describing in an interview that it was a 'wicked' and 'really scary time' in her life and that she 'couldn't comprehend how in the highest level of the government powerful people were allowing this to happen. Not just allowing but participating in it.'

Following a visit to a nightclub, Giuffre revealed that Maxwell told her she 'had to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.' In March 2005, as Giuffre was settling into family life in Australia, the Palm Beach Police Department initiated an investigation into Epstein following a report of his actions by a 14-year-old girl and her parents.

In May 2009, Giuffre, under the pseudonym Jane Doe 102, initiated legal action against Epstein and accused Maxwell of enlisting her into a life of sexual trafficking when she was underage.

Childhood Trauma And Its Impact

Born to Sky and Lynn Roberts, Giuffre reportedly grew up in a 'troubled home' and, starting at age seven, experienced molestation by someone close to her family. She stated on Panorama in 2019, 'I was just so mentally scarred already at such a young age, and I ran away from that.'

She also informed the Miami Herald that her life went from being in 'an abusive situation to being a runaway, to living in foster homes.' At 14, Virginia lived on the streets, where she recounted finding only 'hunger and pain and [more] abuse.'

Later, she experienced abuse by a 65-year-old sex trafficker, Ron Eppinger, in Miami, with whom she resided for about half a year. Eppinger reportedly operated 'Perfect 10,' a modeling agency that served as a cover for international sex trafficking.

The FBI conducted a raid on his operations, and he later admitted guilt to charges of transporting undocumented individuals for prostitution, travelling across state lines for prostitution, and engaging in money laundering, according to a report by The Times of India.

When she was 14, Giuffre reconnected with her father and returned to live with him. Her father was employed as a maintenance manager at the Mar-a-Lago estate owned by Donald Trump, and he also assisted Giuffre in getting a job at the exact location.

Family And Relationships

In September 2002, at 19 years old, Giuffre traveled to Thailand and enrolled in the International Training Massage School in Chiang Mai. While studying at the massage school in Thailand in 2002, she encountered Robert Giuffre, an Australian martial arts instructor, and they married soon after.

Following her marriage to Robert Giuffre, Virginia contacted Epstein to let him know she would not be coming back as they had previously arranged. The Giuffres began their lives and started a family in Australia, and Virginia ended her connection with Epstein and Maxwell.

For eleven years, Giuffre and her husband resided in Glenning Valley on the Central Coast of New South Wales. In November 2013, the family moved to the United States and lived there for several years, first spending time in Florida and later moving to Colorado in 2015.

In 2019, news outlets reported that Giuffre was living in Cairns, Queensland, with her husband Robert and their three children: two boys and a girl. In 2020, she relocated with her family to Ocean Reef in Perth, Western Australia, where she resided; however, recent reports suggest the couple has separated.

Despite building a life away from the controversies surrounding Epstein and Maxwell, Giuffre recently found herself in the public eye, this time due to personal disclosure on social media, drawing commentary from an unexpected individual: Prince Andrew's former girlfriend.

Prince Andrew's Former Girlfriend's Accusations And Claims

Lady Victoria Hervey, a British model who briefly dated Prince Andrew in 1999, showed no compassion for the unwell mother of three. She posted several strange Instagram stories filled with unfounded claims against Giuffre and her former husband—even labeling her serious accident as 'karma.'

'How does one write a massive paragraph like this on deaths door. I don't believe it. Karma for all the lies VG,' she wrote in the comments section of Giuffre's post. 'I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail. I think it's time that Robert Giuffre who has custody of their teenage children to speak [sic]. I know he knows the truth of the fake photo and all her con jobs,' Hervey added without providing proof of her claims.

'[Giuffre] is the Queen of the fake photo after all. Hence I'm such a sceptic (sic) and don't believe in jumping to any conclusions right away from a visual,' she added. The precise specifics and location of Giuffre's car crash are not clear, but she had been residing in Western Australia with her husband, although sources indicate they had recently separated.