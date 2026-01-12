Recent reports have confirmed that the Prince of Wales has added a crisis management expert to his professional circle. According to the Daily Mail, Prince William has hired Liza Ravenscroft to assist with public relations matters at Kensington Palace.

The publication stated that the appointment was due to ongoing reputational pressures linked to former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with Jeffrey Epstein. It also noted that recent health concerns affecting both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales have placed further strain on the institution.

Ravenscroft has been described as 'bulletproof sunshine' and is known for working closely with public figures during difficult periods.

Ravenscroft's Professional Background

Ravenscroft's professional profile has also drawn scrutiny. According to her reported résumé, she specialises in helping clients resolve issues 'as quickly as possible with minimum dents'. Her work often involves front-page matters.

These situations can range from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations, as well as safety concerns and ethical risks. As a British crisis management and public relations specialist known for working with high-profile clients during periods of intense public scrutiny, she's been described as a discreet adviser who supports organisations and individuals facing reputational challenges.

Her work often involves managing sensitive issues that attract major media attention, with a focus on reducing long-term damage. The description of her expertise alone has led some observers to question why such proficiency is required at this moment. No official statement has clarified the specific scope of her work for the Prince of Wales.

The palace has not confirmed any direct link between her appointment and a single issue. Instead, the focus has remained on long-term reputation management.

Online Theories About William And Kate

Despite official explanations, online commentary has taken a different turn. Some social media users believe the hire is connected to claims that Prince William has separated from Catherine, Princess of Wales.

A TikTok video has been central to the discussion. The footage shows Prince William stepping off a helicopter alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte as snow falls around them. Their dogs are also visible, while a man believed to be security leads the group.

Both children appear to be carrying large bags, though no context is provided about their journey. Several commenters suggested the video showed children being transferred between parents. One user wrote, 'Even the dogs know the drill, it's William's week with the children'. The same comment claimed the bags were evidence of overnight stays.

One user wrote, 'Even the dogs know the drill, it's William's week with the children'. The same comment claimed the bags were evidence of overnight stays.

Another onlooker referenced a past remark by Prince William about Princess Charlotte reacting emotionally to his beard. They wrote, 'That's when I knew that William didn't actually see his kids on a daily basis'. The comment framed this as further proof of separate living arrangements.

A separate post added, 'Here are Charlotte and George captured arriving by helicopter at Kensington Palace with their overnight bags'. The commenter described the situation as co-parenting, asserting that the children shuttle between homes.

A separate post added, 'Here are Charlotte and George captured arriving by helicopter at Kensington Palace with their overnight bags'. The commenter described the situation as co-parenting, asserting that the children shuttle between homes.

Another commenter wrote: 'When William made a slip up and said Charlotte was in floods of tears when she saw his beard for the first time, that's when I knew that William didn't actually see his kids on a daily basis.'



And now we have proof of William shuttling between homes with kids and dogs in tow.… — IAmSage 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 (@SageKnowsAll) January 7, 2026

What Has Actually Been Confirmed

At present, there is no official confirmation that Prince William and Catherine are living separately. Kensington Palace has not addressed the social media theories directly. The only confirmed detail remains the professional appointment of Liza Ravenscroft.