Prince William and Catherine Middleton are still very much in love after all these years. In fact, the royal couple will be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in April. The two have also been blessed with three adorable children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But just like any couple, Prince William and Catherine have already faced a slew of challenges. Most recently, they had to adapt to the changes caused by the latter's cancer diagnosis. Despite this, the future King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms have stayed together.

A Vow to Not Take Time For Granted

According to Heat World, Middleton's cancer diagnosis took a toll on Prince William. But the dad of three vowed to stay strong for his wife. Prince William allegedly promised Middleton not to take the time they have for granted since he has become more aware of how short life is.

Part of his promise allegedly includes spending more quality time with Middleton and travelling to different parts of the world together.

'When Kate was deep in her illness, William promised her that when she recovered, he would never take her or their time together for granted again – and he's sticking to that,' the source claimed. 'They can spend a couple of nights and recharge and reconnect. They are also looking at a longer break with the kids again in Mustique.'

The couple also reportedly wants to spend more time with their children before their royal duties intensify. King Charles's ongoing health struggles have allegedly convinced them it is only a matter of time before Prince William takes over the throne. Before their schedule becomes more hectic, they want to make more fun memories with their kids.

Keeping Plans Hush-Hush

However, the so-called back-to-back trips are allegedly concerning for King Charles. After all, he doesn't want Prince William and Middleton to be criticised for spending too much money on their travel plans.

'Kate and William have been advised that any indication of them regularly jetting off on lavish holidays is going to be frowned upon, so they will be discreet,' the source said. 'They want to keep it very hush-hush'.

A Historically Protective Husband

While there is no official proof that Prince William and Kate made any promises to each other, the Prince of Wales has a long and documented history of being fiercely protective of his wife.

In his book Catherine: the Princess of Wales, author Rob Jobson revealed how furious William became in 2012 after a magazine published topless photos of Kate while they were on holiday in Provence, France. The incident was seen as a severe violation of their privacy.

'[He] believes that if anyone oversteps the mark regarding Catherine, it is his duty to step in and protect her,' Jobson wrote, according to Marie Claire. '[His] stance was clear from the start of their relationship: he would not tolerate the media crossing the line.' This instinct to shield his wife from public intrusion has only intensified during her recent health struggles, making the source's claims about his renewed commitment entirely plausible.