DiJonai Carrington's name has become synonymous with controversy. Known for her tenacity on defence and intense hustle, the Connecticut Sun guard is now at the centre of a growing debate: is she a gritty competitor — or the dirtiest player in the WNBA?

With viral clips spreading across TikTok and YouTube, particularly in the UK, fans and analysts alike are questioning the line between physical play and dangerous conduct. Here are six moments that have helped shape Carrington's contentious reputation.

1. Hair-Pull on Sarah Ashlee Barker (June 2025)

In a recent clash between the Connecticut Sun and LA Sparks, Carrington was involved in an incident that quickly made headlines. While scrambling on the floor for a loose ball, she reached up and pulled rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker down by the hair.

The referees ruled it a common foul. Fans, however, were outraged, calling the move unnecessary and dangerous. Commentators suggested the league needed to review how such plays are handled.

2. Flagrant Foul on Skylar Diggins

Just days before the Barker incident, Carrington committed a flagrant foul on Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins during a fast-break drive. Officials assessed the play and issued a Flagrant 1 for what appeared to be an aggressive arm across Diggins' upper body.

Carrington later defended herself on social media, saying:

'I just play hard and never give up on a play'.

She also noted that previous flagrant calls against her had been rescinded upon league review.

3. Eye-Poke on Caitlin Clark (Playoffs 2024)

During the 2024 WNBA playoffs, Carrington accidentally poked Caitlin Clark in the eye, resulting in a noticeable injury. Clark later said it wasn't intentional, but the clip sparked debate online.

Some viewed the contact as an unavoidable part of tough defence, while others accused Carrington of pushing the limits of fair play.

4. Hard Screens and Elbows: A Pattern?

Beyond singular incidents, critics argue Carrington displays a pattern of physical off-ball contact— hard screens, elbows on drives, and shoulder checks. Multiple video compilations have surfaced, showing aggressive contact in at least four separate games.

While some praise this as "old-school defence", others say it crosses the line into reckless play.

5. Dangerous Hustles

Carrington is known for her relentless hustle. However, one specific play during a defensive play saw her fouling hard Lynx's Jessica Shepard, causing the opposing team to react. While an ordinary foul was called, many fans expressed concern over the safety implications.

Analysts have begun to question whether Carrington's dives are always about hustle — or if they sometimes verge on endangering others.

6. Trash Talk and Post-Play Antics

Though not physically harmful, Carrington's in-your-face demeanour also draws criticism. From clapping in opponents' faces to extended stare-downs after contact, her behaviour fuels her reputation.

In one game, she was visibly mocking Caitlin Clark after a whistle was blown, sparking further debate about sportsmanship.

Competitor or Controversy?

DiJonai Carrington's play style continues to polarise the basketball world. To some, she's the embodiment of grit. To others, she's a player who consistently toes — and sometimes crosses — the line of fair competition.

Whether celebrated or condemned, one thing is certain: she's impossible to ignore.