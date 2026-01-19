The fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to reverberate through the royal household, with Princess Eugenie reportedly severing ties with her father, the former Prince Andrew. According to sources close to the family, the 35-year-old princess has completely distanced herself from the disgraced Duke of York, whose loss of royal titles and standing has created an unprecedented rift at the heart of the firm.

A confidant revealed the depth of the estrangement in stark terms, stating: 'There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level. She has completely cut him off.' The comparison to the strained relationship between Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his parents David and Victoria Beckham, underscores just how thoroughly Eugenie has removed herself from her father's life. The source added that Andrew, 65, is 'devastated' by the breakdown in their relationship, a notable emotional toll on the former royal, who once enjoyed considerable prestige and access within royal circles.

The extent of the alienation became apparent during the recent Christmas festivities, when Eugenie notably avoided visiting her father. Her deliberate absence marked a sharp departure from traditional family gatherings, suggesting a calculated decision rather than mere circumstance. However, the rift is not uniformly replicated across the family. Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, has taken a more measured approach, attempting to maintain ties with both her father and the wider royal family without fully severing her relationship with Andrew.

How Princess Beatrice Is Navigating the Andrew Crisis

Beatrice, 37, finds herself in an unenviable position, walking what observers describe as 'the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family.' A source close to the situation explained the distinction between the two sisters' approaches, saying: 'They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him.' This strategic distancing by Beatrice may be calculated to preserve her status within royal circles whilst maintaining some familial connection to Andrew.

The turning point came when Beatrice invited Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to their daughter Athena's baptism at St. James's Palace in London last December. The christening represented one of the few occasions where Andrew has appeared alongside other members of the firm since losing his titles. However, whilst Andrew managed to reunite with numerous family members at the event, Eugenie reportedly maintained her silence throughout, offering no direct contact or conversation.

What Andrew's Expulsion Means for the Next Generation

The financial and residential consequences of Andrew's downfall have begun to reshape the family's landscape. Both Ferguson, 66, and Andrew have lost their royal titles and their longtime Royal Lodge home, triggering fresh speculation about whether Beatrice and Eugenie will face similar consequences. The sisters' daughters have, for now, retained their princess titles, though mounting pressure on Buckingham Palace suggests this protection may be temporary.

Adding a fresh dimension to the crisis, royal journalist Charlie Rae has alleged that Andrew is attempting to leverage his daughters as conduits for information. According to Rae, speaking to The Sun, Andrew wants his daughters to 'keep an eye on what's going on' within the royal household. 'He's not invited, so he's not at the table anymore,' Rae explained. 'So one of the first things that would have happened when they got back would be Andrew would be on the phone saying, 'Who said what?'

The allegation suggests a troubling dynamic in which the disgraced former prince views his daughters not merely as family but as sources of intelligence from within an institution that has effectively cast him out. This latest development underscores the profound consequences the Epstein scandal continues to exert on royal family relationships, dividing loyalties and forcing difficult choices about duty, honour, and personal boundaries.