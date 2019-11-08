Disney+ is making huge strides even before its launch. The streaming service will be available on Amazon Fire Sticks post its Tuesday, November 12 launch, according to a new report.

Earlier reports had stated that Amazon and Disney had a disagreement over the availability of the streaming service on the Fire Stick devices since both Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are competitors in the streaming market. Now a report has been published stating the service will be available.

Both were reports by the Wall Street Journal.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has stated at the company's fourth-quarter earning's call that Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV, and LG and Samsung smart TVs. On Amazon Fire Sticks, consumers will be able to access Disney+ using the Fire Stick's universal search feature, which will let users access Disney+ shows by scouting for them among the slew of shows on offer. Simply put, it will be integrated in the same way as regular Amazon Prime Video shows.

Related Stories Netflix rival Disney has reportedly gathered million subscribers, even before launch

The original report on the streaming service had stated that Disney and Amazon had a dispute over advertising in Disney's apps including ESPN, ABC and the Disney Channel.

Disney+ will launch not just in the US but also in Europe. While the US and Netherlands launch is scheduled for November 12, launch in UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain is scheduled for March next year. The company is yet to reveal the details about the rollout for the other countries.

One of the reasons, why streaming services launch country by country and don't have a simultaneous global launch is that every country has different laws for governing privacy, tax matters and content. Not just that, countries like India, which is one of the biggest markets for streaming services, need localisation of content.

As Disney puts it, "Titles may vary by country."