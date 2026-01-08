Disney has officially revealed the Tangled live-action cast, confirming Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider and Teagan Croft as Rapunzel in its upcoming adaptation of the 2010 animated film Tangled. The announcement immediately triggered widespread reaction, where fans debated the suitability of the casting and questioned Disney's ongoing live-action strategy.

The studio has not announced a release date, but the confirmation marks the first major update on the project since it was initially reported to be in development. While some viewers welcomed the casting choices, others expressed scepticism, particularly regarding musical performance and character portrayal.

Online Reaction Centres on Flynn Rider Casting

Much of the early reaction centred on Milo Manheim's casting as Flynn Rider, which emerged as one of the more positively received elements of the announcement. Several fans described him as a natural fit for the character's humour and confidence, with some suggesting he was 'born to play' the role.

Supporters pointed to Manheim's previous screen work and on-screen presence as key factors behind the positive response. Compared with other casting choices, discussion around his role skewed more favourable, positioning him as the standout performer in the Tangled live-action reveal.

Questions Raised Over Rapunzel's Musical Demands

Reaction to Teagan Croft's casting as Rapunzel proved more cautious. While some fans acknowledged her performance in Titans, others questioned whether she could meet the musical demands of the role, which includes several iconic songs.

On social platforms, users repeatedly noted that Rapunzel's character relies heavily on vocal performance. Several commenters said they were unfamiliar with Croft's singing ability, raising uncertainty rather than outright rejection of the casting.

Preference for Lesser-Known Actors Divides Viewers

The casting debate also reignited discussion around Disney's approach to live-action adaptations. Some fans defended the studio's tendency to cast lesser-known actors, arguing it allows audiences to focus on storytelling rather than celebrity presence.

Some fans pointed to Disney's recent casting approach as a deliberate effort to avoid overly commercialised performances. Critics, however, argued that iconic characters like Rapunzel demand performers with established musical credentials, particularly in a film so closely associated with its soundtrack.

Live-Action Cast Debate Extends to Mother Gothel

Speculation surrounding Mother Gothel has further fuelled online debate. Early reports suggested Scarlett Johansson had been circling the role, though later coverage indicated she exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

manifesting kathryn hahn as mother gothel just so i can hear her say “dont be a dummy, come with mommy” pic.twitter.com/WI2NPn0DWw — izia (@hahnswiife) January 3, 2026

Fans have since proposed alternative casting ideas, with Kathryn Hahn frequently cited as a preferred choice. While Disney has not confirmed any villain casting, the discussion reflects continued scrutiny of how closely the adaptation should mirror the tone of the original film.

Live-Action Strategy Faces Growing Scrutiny

The response to the casting announcement also reflects a broader reassessment of Disney's live-action strategy. Rather than focusing solely on individual performances, some viewers used the reveal to question whether further adaptations of animated films are necessary at all.

This scepticism mirrors a wider industry conversation about remake saturation, with audiences increasingly weighing nostalgia against originality. While Disney's live-action releases have historically delivered strong commercial results, online reaction suggests that enthusiasm is no longer assumed, even for well-regarded titles like Tangled.

Heightened Fan Investment

The intensity of the reaction also underscores how invested audiences remain in Tangled more than a decade after its original release. For many viewers, casting announcements are treated as early indicators of whether an adaptation will preserve the emotional tone and character dynamics that defined the animated film.

This level of scrutiny reflects a shift in audience behaviour, where fans increasingly engage with projects at the development stage rather than waiting for trailers or footage. As a result, casting decisions now function as narrative signals, shaping expectations and influencing perception long before production is complete.