Walt Disney Pictures has officially revealed the leads for its live-action adaptation of Tangled, ending months of speculation and early fan anxiety with a casting decision that is already being widely praised. Rising Australian actress Teagan Croft and Disney musical veteran Milo Manheim have been chosen to portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively, in a project that carries high expectations and billion-dollar potential.

The announcement signals a carefully considered approach by Disney, which has faced intense scrutiny over several recent live-action remakes. With Tangled regarded as one of the studio's most beloved modern animated films, the pressure to get the casting right was substantial.

Disney Confirms Leads for Live-Action Tangled

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Croft will take on the role of Rapunzel, the sheltered princess with magically long hair, while Manheim will portray Flynn Rider, the charming outlaw who helps her escape from her tower. The original 2010 animated film grossed more than $590 million (£438 million) worldwide and later inspired a successful Disney Channel television series, cementing its place in Disney Animation's second renaissance.

The studio conducted an extensive casting search across the US and UK, with finalists screen testing in London in December. Insiders say Disney took a deliberate and unhurried approach, prioritising chemistry, musical ability and long-term franchise potential.

Who Is Teagan Croft?

Croft is best known internationally for playing Raven in DC's Titans, which ran for four seasons between 2018 and 2023. Her performance helped establish her as a compelling young lead capable of balancing emotional weight with screen presence.

She later starred in Netflix's True Spirit, portraying real-life sailor Jessica Watson in the survival drama based on Watson's solo circumnavigation attempt. That role showcased Croft's ability to carry a film while appealing to family audiences, a key factor for a Disney princess role.

Who Is Milo Manheim?

Manheim enters the project with strong Disney credentials. He rose to prominence through the Disney Channel's Zombies musical films, where his performances demonstrated both vocal range and comedic timing.

Beyond television, Manheim has built a parallel career in theatre, including a recent turn as Seymour in a revival of Little Shop of Horrors. He also stars in the Paramount+ supernatural drama School Spirits. Industry observers view him as a natural fit for Flynn Rider, a role that requires musical confidence and charismatic humour.

Creative Team Behind the Film

The live-action Tangled will be directed by Michael Gracey, whose previous credits include The Greatest Showman and the musical biopic Better Man. The screenplay was written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with production handled by Kristin Burr, a longtime Disney collaborator.

The film is expected to retain the large-scale musical elements that defined the animated original, with new arrangements planned alongside familiar songs.

What Comes Next for Tangled

Casting is still underway for the film's antagonist, Mother Gothel. Scarlett Johansson was previously linked to the role, though no announcement has been made. With leads now secured, the project is expected to move into the next phase of pre-production.

For Disney, Tangled represents more than another remake. It is a test of whether careful casting and musical authenticity can restore confidence in the studio's live-action slate. Early reaction suggests the studio may finally have found the right balance.