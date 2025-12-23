A newly disclosed document linked to the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has ignited a political and legal firestorm by containing language suggesting former President Donald Trump shared Epstein's alleged predilections for 'young, nubile girls,' a claim the Department of Justice has labelled unverified and sensational.

The handwritten note, ostensibly penned by Epstein shortly before his death in August 2019 and addressed to fellow convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, appears to assert a shared 'love & caring for young ladies' and that 'our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls.' The DOJ, however, issued a rare public statement alongside the release, cautioning that some allegations in the files are 'untrue and sensationalist' and lack independent verification.

Epstein's 'Nubile' Letter Raises Questions Over Authenticity and Context

The handwritten letter, postmarked 13 August 2019 and discovered after Epstein's death, was reportedly addressed to Nassar and returned to the authorities because Nassar was no longer at the listed facility. The document's authenticity and context are now at the centre of intense scrutiny.

According to Reuters, the envelope contained a crude message suggesting Trump shared an affinity for 'young, nubile girls.' Still, government officials noted that the return address and postmark raise questions about whether Epstein himself actually mailed it.

Administration officials emphasised that no criminal charges have been brought against Trump in relation to the Epstein case, and that inclusion in the documents does not imply legal wrongdoing.

🚨 REVEALED: In Data Set 8 of the Epstein files release, which was briefly posted on the Justice Department's website today, there is a letter alleging to be sent from Jeffrey Epstein to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar.



The letter, which is postmarked just days after Epstein… pic.twitter.com/gwRBqUf6PI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 23, 2025

Historical Context and Trump's Relationship With Epstein

Public records indicate that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were acquainted socially in the 1990s and early 2000s. In a 2002 New York Magazine interview, Trump said Epstein 'likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'

Court filings from years earlier, including those in Doe v United States and similar cases involving Epstein's estate and associates, suggest that Epstein moved in circles that overlapped with Trump's social sphere, including at Mar-a-Lago and other private events.

One such filing recounts a witness alleging that Epstein introduced a 14-year-old girl to Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the 1990s, though the plaintiff did not accuse Trump personally of sexual misconduct. In the 2000s, Trump severed ties with Epstein and later stated in public remarks that he had not been a fan of Epstein's behaviour.

The newly released files also contain flight logs showing that Trump was a passenger on Epstein's private jet, sometimes nicknamed the 'Lolita Express', in the 1990s, including flights where other passengers were unidentified young women.

Legal and Investigative Ramifications of the Document Release

The release of the Epstein files has become a legal and political battlefield. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed nearly unanimously by Congress in November 2025 and signed by President Trump, mandated public disclosure of the documents.

Even so, the Justice Department did not fully comply with the act's original deadline, citing the need to protect victim identities through redaction. The staggered rollout has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

A senior DOJ official stated that documents containing potentially defamatory allegations, such as the handwritten letter, must be released under the law, even if the department believes the underlying claims lack substantiation. Legal experts highlight that inclusion of a handwritten note in a government archive does not amount to evidence of criminal behaviour by the subject of an allegation, particularly when the author is a convicted sex offender whose credibility is historically compromised.

This is horrifying. Trump called me a traitor for fighting him to release the Epstein files and standing with women who were raped, jailed in stalls, and trafficked to men.



Only evil people would hide this and protect those who participated.



I pray for these women. 🙏 https://t.co/IesV9RPvUA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 23, 2025

Political Storm Erupts at Capitol and Beyond

Within hours of the documents' release, political leaders seized on the letter's language. Opponents of Trump's presidency called the reference to 'young, nubile girls' damning and demanded further investigation. Supporters of the former president pointed to the DOJ's disclaimer as vindication, dismissing the letter as salacious but legally meaningless.

As the public digests thousands of pages of newly available records, questions about Jeffrey Epstein's network, the government's handling of his investigation, and the veracity of documents linked to powerful figures will remain at the forefront of political and legal debate.