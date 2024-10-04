Diversein, a pioneering diversity and inclusion platform, has just unveiled its latest offering: the Inclusive Intelligence 360° Analysis. This groundbreaking service aims to identify the most significant gaps in inclusive leadership skills and assist organisations in prioritising their inclusion efforts.

Developed by Diversein's expert team, this tool evaluates how their teams perceive leaders' inclusivity and provides a comprehensive overview of their progress on the inclusion journey. As DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) becomes an increasingly prominent focus for businesses worldwide, this tool offers an actionable and data-driven approach to fostering a truly inclusive workplace.

The launch of this assessment tool marks an expansion of Diversein's already impressive suite of services, which includes interactive and action-oriented talks, training, and programs for organisations and leaders globally. Based in Dublin, Diversein has long been a beacon for diversity and inclusion, equipping over 25,000 business leaders to promote better DEI practices in the workplace.

This new analysis tool represents the next step in their mission, offering a more granular look at the gaps in leadership and providing a clear roadmap for improvement.

How It Started

Diversein's success is thanks to its visionary founder, Furkan Karayel, an award-winning speaker, author, and diversity advocate. Her journey is one of personal and professional transformation. Originally from Türkiye and a senior software engineer by trade, she spent her career working in multinational tech companies in Ireland, where she often felt isolated and overlooked. "Being the only woman in the team, sometimes the only Muslim woman, and often the only non-native English speaker, I found it difficult to join conversations and be seen for the value I brought," she recalls.

These experiences of exclusion fueled her passion for diversity and inclusion. Furkan was frustrated by the disconnect between the companies' DEI rhetoric and the reality employees face. Despite being in organisations that touted their diversity credentials, she and others still felt invisible.

"I started questioning why talented women, especially those from diverse backgrounds, weren't making it to leadership positions," she says. This frustration led her to take action, and in 2018, she founded Diversein to provide accurate, actionable solutions to these systemic problems. "I didn't want anyone to feel how I felt," she says.

A Book On Leadership

Her book, Inclusive Intelligence: How to be a Role Model for Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace, encapsulates the insights she's gained through her work. Published two and a half years ago, the book is structured around six skills essential for inclusive leadership, offering a practical guide for leaders committed to making real change.

Through her business, her writing, keynote speaking, and the latest - being selected on the advisory council at the Harvard Business Review, Furkan is dedicated to spreading the message that inclusion is not just a buzzword - it's a necessity for businesses that aim to thrive in the modern world.

The Inclusive Intelligence 360° Analysis is Furkan's latest innovation in her ongoing mission to promote DEI. The tool is designed to give organisations a clear picture of where their leaders stand on the inclusion spectrum. Collecting data from leaders and their teams anonymously identifies gaps in perception and highlights areas for improvement without causing fear of judgement.

For instance, leaders might rate themselves highly in accountability, while their team sees them as lacking. The analysis provides an objective view, allowing organisations to focus their efforts where they're most needed.

Furkan emphasises that the tool is not about pointing fingers. "It's not about accusing someone or shaming them," she explains. "This analysis will create awareness and give leaders the insight they need to improve. When leaders are open to this kind of feedback, it will transform the entire organisation's culture."

Groundbreaking Tool

This new tool comes as the world becomes increasingly aware of the importance of DEI, particularly in the wake of events like the George Floyd protests and the global Black Lives Matter movement. Companies have realised that diversity isn't just a moral imperative—it's a business one. Studies have even shown that diverse teams perform better, are more innovative, and can better serve a global customer base. This assessment tool is Diversein's response to this growing demand for accountability and action in the DEI space.

Diversein's work is not aimed at any one specific demographic. Furkan's approach to inclusion is holistic, considering all aspects of diversity - gender, race, religion, neurodiversity, sexual orientation, and more. The Inclusive Intelligence 360° Analysis ensures that every voice is heard and that organisations are genuinely inclusive from top to bottom.

With this tool, Furkan hopes to impact millions of leaders - and, by extension, billions of people. As companies across the globe embrace DEI, Diversein will guide them every step of the way.