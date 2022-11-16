Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton was chosen to be the recipient of Jeff Bezos' annual Courage and Civility Award this year. The award comes with $100 million and a ten-year window in which the funds have to be distributed to charities and non-profit organisations of the recipient's choice.

In a tweet, Jeff Bezos proudly announced, "We've just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient — @DollyParton, who leads with her heart and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly!"

While the "Jolene" singer is known for her charisma and award-winning songwriting, she is also a distinguished philanthropist who founded the non-profit organization, Dollywood Foundation, in 1986.

What began as a scholarship program for high school students in her home state of Tennessee to inspire them to achieve educational success, is now an international organization that has gifted over 150 million books to children from their birth until the age of 5.

Inspired by her father's inability to read and write, Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 as a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children around the world, no matter their family's income.

Good Morning America reports that Bezos acclaimed,"[Dolly Parton] gives with her heart. What she's done for kids, and literacy, and so many other things, is just incredible," while presenting her with the award.

The eleven-time Grammy-awarded singer has also made notable contributions to supporting the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to support vaccine research teams.

"When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know I've always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money," she said while accepting the award.