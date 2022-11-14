The "world's richest man," Elon Musk, just got trolled by Doja Cat on Twitter, the social media platform he newly acquired.

On November 10, Doja Cat tweeted "why can't i change my name on here." The rapper had recently gotten her account verified and later on realized that she couldn't change her name from "Christmas" anymore, due to a glitch in Twitter's system.

why can’t i change my name on here — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

She later followed up with another tweet: "i don't wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i've made a mistake." This time, she mentioned the multi-billionaire and asked him for help regarding her issue.

i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

Minutes later, the CEO of Tesla replied to her tweet, telling her that he was "working on it" and that the whole situation was "pretty funny." Elon tweeted again at around midnight on November 11, "You should be able to change your name now," he told the "Say So" singer.

The superstar made rounds on Twitter after changing her Twitter handle to "fart" and thanking Elon. @BigImpactHumans replied to the tweet with, "is this privilege just for doja cat? cuz I tried to remove the bird by my name and still getting error." The Twitter user's current name has a bird emoji next to it and seemingly can't change it, despite being a Twitter Blue subscriber as well.

is this privilege just for doja cat? cuz I tried to remove the bird by my name and still getting error — LilHumansBigImpact  (@BigImpactHumans) November 10, 2022

Twitter Blue subscriptions started when Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter, requiring its users to pay a monthly fee of $8 in order to keep their blue checkmark. According to their website, it also "offers early access to select new features, like Edit Tweet."

Though tempting, the feature has a condition that states "Twitter reserves the right without notice to remove your blue checkmark at any time in its sole discretion without offering you a refund, including if you violate our Terms of Service or your account is suspended." Many Twitter users are already complaining about having their accounts reverting back to becoming unverified after tweeting about Elon Musk in a negative light.