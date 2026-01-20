Don Lemon has responded publicly after Nicki Minaj used a homophobic slur against him online, escalating a heated dispute linked to his coverage of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in Minnesota.

The exchange has quickly drawn national attention, combining celebrity conflict with the charged politics surrounding ICE and freedom of worship.

Lemon Addresses Minaj's Attack

Lemon, 59, criticised Minaj's remarks in a statement given to TMZ after the rapper posted an angry message on X reacting to his reporting. In his response, Lemon said he was not surprised by Minaj's reaction, adding that she did not understand journalism and was weighing in on issues that were 'above her capacity.' He also mocked her post by suggesting a different image would have been more fitting.

The former CNN anchor, who is openly gay and married to his longtime partner Tim Malone, did not repeat the slur itself but made clear he viewed Minaj's language as inappropriate and revealing.

What Sparked the Row

The dispute began after Lemon shared video footage from a protest in the Twin Cities on Bluesky. The clip showed activists interrupting a church service where David Easterwood serves as a pastor. Easterwood is also listed as the acting director of the Saint Paul Field Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a dual role that prompted protests from immigration activists.

In his post, Lemon described the disruption and cited a lawyer and activist who identified Easterwood's connection to ICE. The footage and Lemon's accompanying explanation circulated widely, drawing a furious response from Minaj hours later.

Minaj's Reaction on Social Media

Minaj, 43, reacted overnight with a post on X that included a homophobic slur directed at Lemon and demands that he be jailed. The message, which was written in capital letters and accompanied by a provocative image, was quickly shared and criticised across social media platforms.

While Minaj did not elaborate further on her reasoning, the post intensified scrutiny of her recent political commentary and online behaviour.

DON 'COCK SUCKIN' LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

Rising ICE Tensions in Minnesota

Lemon's original post was set against a backdrop of growing tensions in Minnesota involving ICE agents and local communities. The state has seen several high profile incidents linked to immigration enforcement, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis and a separate shooting in North Minneapolis.

In response to the unrest, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey has said the city has filed litigation aimed at ending ICE's deployment. Speaking last week, Frey warned against a situation where different government bodies appear to be in open conflict, saying it was not sustainable for public trust.

Minaj's Recent Controversies

The clash with Lemon comes amid a period of heightened visibility for Minaj's political views. In November, she thanked President Donald Trump during a United Nations speech addressing religious violence in Nigeria, claiming that Christians were being targeted.

She has also faced backlash following a recent appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where comments about boys and gender were widely interpreted as anti transgender rhetoric. Critics have pointed to these incidents as part of a pattern of increasingly confrontational public statements.

Journalism, Celebrity and Online Fallout

Lemon has positioned his coverage as straightforward reporting on a protest and its context, rather than an endorsement of the activists' actions. His response to Minaj underscored that distinction, framing the dispute as a misunderstanding of journalistic purpose rather than a personal attack.

As the exchange continues to circulate online, it highlights how quickly reporting on ICE, religion and protest can collide with celebrity influence, turning a local demonstration into a national flashpoint.