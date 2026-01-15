President Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of digital speculation following reports of an unusually cordial relationship with New York City's newly inaugurated Mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

According to Axios, the two leaders, who previously traded barbs like 'communist' and 'fascist', have transitioned from public enemies to private 'textmates' following a pivotal Oval Office meeting in November 2025.

The shift in tone reached a fever pitch after Trump reportedly complimented Mamdani's appearance, telling the 34-year-old mayor he was 'better-looking in person than on TV.'

While political analysts view the exchange as a strategic 'bromance' designed to navigate federal funding and city security, social media has erupted with unfounded theories regarding the President's personal life and sexuality.

The episode, first reported by Axios citing sources familiar with the exchange, has been seized upon by commentators and meme accounts, some of whom have speculated about Trump's motives and identity.

Trump and Mamdani Allegedly Textmates?

The texts reportedly began shortly after the in-person meeting, which followed a period of mutual criticism. Sources told Axios that Trump even complimented Mamdani personally, saying, 'Wow, you are even better-looking in person than you are on TV', an unusual gesture given the prior back-and-forth disagreements between the two.

Observers suggest the president's remarks may mean he's building rapport with Mamdani to potentially influence city policy or negotiate politically sensitive issues.

The meeting stunned Trump's allies, with Fox News having promoted it as a 'showdown with socialism'. Instead, the two leaders emerged praising each other.

'He's different from your typical guy,' Trump said afterwards. 'We have one thing in common. We want this city of ours that we love to do very well.'

Zohran Mamdani is the first Democratic politician to understand that the way to win Trump over is to play to the fact that he is obviously bisexual https://t.co/TBL5sHdkJ2 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 13, 2026

Why Trump and Mamdani Suddenly Got Civil

Some analysts note that Mamdani may have practical reasons to maintain a strong connection with Trump, including preventing federal funding cuts or mitigating threats of National Guard deployment.

The mayor's engagement appears strategic, as he reportedly discussed affordable housing projects and city security with Trump during follow-up conversations.

Political commentators jumped in to emphasise that such exchanges are not uncommon between leaders with opposing public profiles, especially when sensitive negotiations are at stake, and that there are no special talks happening behind the scenes.

Personal Compliments Raise Eyebrows

However, it's not just Trump being nice to Mamdani that raised eyebrows; it's also the way he hinted that he's more attractive in person.

Commenters responded with distaste, not because of Trump's sexuality, but because of how he links himself with Mamdani to appeal to more voters. 'Trump is NOT bisexual. He loves big muscly oily men PLATONICALLY like we all do!!'

Another commented that Trump 'falls under the spell of anyone who is good looking and charming', suggesting the president may be easily impressed, and noting that it highlights 'something about his side that they can't scrounge up anyone like that to go talk to him lol'.

Critics and social media users have seized on the comment to suggest that Trump may be bisexual, considering there were rumours that he's in a sexual relationship with former president Bill Clinton. This came from a leaked email from the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's estate that jokingly referenced 'Trump blowing Bubba', which some people took to mean Trump and former president Bill Clinton, who was sometimes nicknamed 'Bubba'.

However, Mark Epstein, who wrote the email, later said this was a private joke and not actually about Clinton or a real event.

Despite this, the internet circulated memes and rumours about the two men, including playful speculation about Trump and Clinton having a sexual relationship. Fact‑checking outlets have found no credible evidence supporting any sexual relationship or that Trump is bisexual.

Trump-Mamdani Collaboration: What To Expect

Despite public hostility, Trump and Mamdani found common ground during the November White House meeting. They agreed to work together on making the city more affordable, including discussing efforts to lower housing costs and improve access to essential services. Trump said they 'agree on a lot more than I would have thought'.

Both leaders expressed a mutual desire to help New York City residents struggling with high prices and economic pressures. As of now, there is no evidence that Donald Trump is bisexual, nor that his remarks to Mamdani carried any implication beyond political rapport. The episode instead underscores how swiftly online discourse can turn civility into conjecture.

For Mamdani, maintaining a direct line to the White House is a safeguard against Trump's threats to deploy the National Guard or cut federal aid. As the youngest leader of America's largest city in over a century, Mamdani is under immense pressure to deliver on his 'expansive and audacious' agenda, which includes universal childcare and fare-free buses.

For Trump, a working relationship with the Mayor of his hometown offers a unique opportunity to influence policy in a deeply blue stronghold.

Despite the recent 'cooling' of relations after Mamdani criticised the US strike on Venezuela, both leaders maintain that they are 'honest and direct' with one another, prioritising New York's economic security over personal animosity.