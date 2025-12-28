When Zohran Mamdani, the new mayor of New York City, named Lillian Bonsignore as the next commissioner of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), few could have predicted the storm it would cause. Within hours, criticism spread online, but not from a local person; it was led by one of the world's most outspoken billionaires.

On Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, Elon Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), 'People will die because of this.' His claim, intended to highlight concerns about Bonsignore's promotion, triggered an immediate backlash and sparked debate across the Atlantic over who defines 'competence' in public service. Musk's post responded directly to a video showing that Bonsignore, who has long served in the department, has never been a frontline firefighter.

Zohran Mamdani and Elon Musk: A War of Words

Bonsignore, a veteran of more than three decades in the department, is the second woman ever to lead the FDNY. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she's well known for her steady leadership during the city's darkest moments — most notably steering emergency medical services through the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonsignore retired from the department in 2022 as the chief of EMS, having started her career as an emergency medical technician (EMT) in 1991.

'Bonsignore's calm, decisive leadership during the pandemic — when EMS professionals were more vital than ever — is exactly the kind of leadership our city needs in moments of uncertainty,' Mamdani said when announcing her appointment earlier in the week on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

But Musk was unimpressed. Despite residing in Boca Chica, Texas, rather than the Big Apple, he took it upon himself to question the decision, posting that 'proven experience matters when lives are at stake'. His stance was echoed by David Sacks, President Donald Trump's AI head, who posted a simple 'Pray for NYC' in response to the news.

The newly elected mayor wasted no time in firing back. 'Experience does matter,' Mamdani replied pointedly, 'which is why I appointed the person who spent more than 30 years in EMS. You know — the workforce that responds to at least 70% of all FDNY calls?'

It was a sharp retort that quickly went viral, earning Mamdani widespread praise for defending a public servant many see as more than qualified for the job. Mamdani's victory in the November general election as a socialist candidate had already made him a frequent target for Musk, who previously urged New Yorkers to 'VOTE CUOMO' to avoid his leadership.

Musk's Critics and the Politics Behind the Firestorm

The spat between Zohran Mamdani and Elon Musk quickly drew others into the fray. Conservative figures such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz and broadcaster Megyn Kelly added fuel to the fire, mocking the appointment as an exercise in diversity politics. Cruz quipped that it was a 'great idea... unless there's a fire,' while Kelly wryly remarked, 'Here we go again,' implying that Bonsignore's identity had outweighed her achievements.

Yet those who have worked alongside Bonsignore paint a very different picture. Rising through the ranks from lieutenant in 2002 to deputy chief by 2009, she was among the FDNY veterans who responded to the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Her leadership during crises — both then and during the pandemic — has earned her deep respect among her colleagues. In response to the experience concerns, Bonsignore noted: 'I know the job. I know what the firefighters need... I have been EMS for 30 plus years'.

In a 2019 interview, she gently mocked her critics: 'It's kind of odd that the things people celebrate me for the most — being a woman and being gay — are the two things I put the least work into'.

Her appointment also lands at a turbulent time for the FDNY. Tensions between firefighters and EMS personnel are climbing, as paramedics leave in record numbers, citing low pay and significant wage gaps compared with other first responders. Many in the department hope Bonsignore, with her extensive background in EMS, can help bridge that divide.

A New Era for New York Leadership

Adding a touch of political drama, outgoing mayor Eric Adams appointed his own pick, Mark Guerra, to the same role only days before Mamdani's announcement after the resignation of Commissioner Robert Tucker. But the incoming mayor, unfazed, brushed it off: 'Lillian's light is one that can't be dimmed by anything else that takes place,' he said. 'The mayor is free to continue being the mayor until the end of this year and make decisions as such'.

With her inauguration set for Jan. 1, 2026, Mamdani appears ready to bring a different energy to City Hall — one unapologetically focused on competence rather than controversy. And while Elon Musk's critique may have turned a local personnel decision into a global debate, the mayor-elect's calm but firm response suggests he's not one to be rattled by a billionaire's tweet.