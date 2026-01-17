President Donald Trump raised eyebrows on social media by questioning the need for elections just months ahead of the 2026 midterms, as online betting markets give Democrats an almost 80% chance of winning the House. 'When you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election,' Trump said, following his previous statement that he would be impeached again if the Democrats win.

Observers noted that the comment comes as Republican supporters worry about losing influence, while Democrats are preparing to consolidate power. The betting market data confirms this sentiment: the Democratic Party currently has a 78% probability of winning the House, with £825,000 ($1,023,808) traded on that outcome, compared to Republicans at 23% with £664,000 ($824,599) in bets.

Is Trump's Statement a Threat?

Social media users quickly responded to Trump's remark by bring his words back to him, 'When you think of it, we shouldn't even have a president'. Others expressed a sense of exasperation at his disregard for the electoral process and the likely election outcome, noting, 'oh he knows they're gonna lose', pointing out that Trump seems aware of the looming midterm results.

Some voices mocked Republican voters, saying, 'Trump voters had no idea the contract they were signing 🤦‍♂️'. Meanwhile, others interpreted his words as a deliberate strategy he's currently brewing in the White House, 'That's not a joke it's a plan in action', hinting at Trump's tendency to adjust tactics ahead of key votes.

What the Betting Odds Reveal

The online betting market doesn't just show money, it reflects public confidence in the election outcome. In this case, the heavy bets on Democrats indicate that most people expect them to take control of the House.

Traders are effectively placing a financial value on probability: the more money backing a party, the higher the confidence that it will win. This can influence public perception, as casual observers often see the odds as a predictive signal rather than just market activity.

The betting patterns also reveal how closely people are watching political trends, polls, and campaign developments. Large trades suggest that institutional investors and political enthusiasts are using the market to hedge risk or signal expectations. Meanwhile, smaller bets reflect everyday voters' guesses or enthusiasm for a particular side.

Overall, the results show a combination of statistical insight and social sentiment. Even if the market isn't a perfect predictor, it shows where most public sentiments are concentrated ahead of the midterms. For Republicans, these odds serve as a warning that they need to improve their chances.

Trump's Options to Stop Democrats from Winning Midterms Election

Legally, Trump can campaign aggressively, hold rallies, leverage media appearances and push voter registration drives to energise Republican turnout. He could also endorse strong candidates, coordinate with state parties, or influence policy messaging to appeal to key districts.

Illegal options, which critics warn against, might involve voter suppression, misusing government resources for campaigning, spreading false information to intimidate voters, or attempting to challenge election results unlawfully.

One of the most significant examples of Trump pushing the boundaries of presidential authority came in 2025, when he signed an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship in the United States. The order sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born on US soil if their parents were undocumented immigrants or only in the country temporarily, a dramatic reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees that 'all persons born or naturalised in the United States ... are citizens'.

Within days, multiple federal judges blocked the policy, calling it unconstitutional and preventing it from taking effect. Another executive order signed in February 2025 aimed to restrict federal support for gender‑affirming care for transgender minors and to withhold funding from healthcare providers offering such care.

Civil liberties groups and affected families challenged the policy in Maryland federal court, and a judge issued a nationwide restraining order, preventing the administration from enforcing the funding restrictions. Of all these recent examples of Trump using his position to push a conservative agenda, social media users fear that it could happen again in the midterm election on Nov. 3, 2026