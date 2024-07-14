A recent rally in Pennsylvania became the scene of chaos as shots were reportedly fired, prompting the Secret Service to rush former President Donald Trump off the stage. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the source of the gunfire and the motivations behind it. Initial reports suggest that no one was injured and that former President Donald Trump is safe and "fine".

This isn't the first time the former president has been in danger as there have been several attempts on his life, such as the following:

1. 2016 Las Vegas Rally Incident

On June 18, 2016, Donald Trump delivered a campaign speech at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the event, Michael Steven Sandford, a 20-year-old British national, attempted to seize a firearm from a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The officer quickly overpowered Sandford and took him into custody.

Upon his arrest, Sandford was handed over to the United States Secret Service, where he confessed his intention to assassinate Trump. Sandford claimed he would have repeated his attempt had he encountered Trump on the streets. Consequently, Sandford was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison and fined $200. After serving part of his sentence, Sandford was released early and deported back to the United Kingdom in May 2017.

2. 2016 Reno "Gun" Scare

In a tense moment on November 5, 2016, just days before the presidential election, Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Reno, Nevada, when panic ensued after someone in the crowd shouted "gun." The Secret Service swiftly removed Trump from the stage. Austyn Daniel Crites, the individual responsible for the alarm, was quickly subdued by other attendees and Secret Service agents.

Crites, identified as a 33-year-old Republican who opposed Trump, was found to be unarmed. He had been holding a sign that read "Republicans against Trump," which incited hostility from the crowd. Despite the scare, Trump returned to the stage shortly after and continued his speech without further incident.

3. 2017 Forklift Attack Attempt

On September 6, 2017, an extraordinary incident unfolded in Mandan, North Dakota, when a man stole a forklift from an oil refinery and attempted to drive it towards Trump's motorcade. The president was visiting the area to rally public support for his policies. The would-be attacker, however, failed to reach his target as the forklift became stuck within the refinery premises, prompting him to flee on foot. Law enforcement officers swiftly apprehended the suspect.

During questioning, the assailant revealed a shocking motive: he intended to flip the presidential limousine using the stolen forklift. This revelation surprised authorities, who initially believed the theft was for personal use. The attacker faced multiple charges, including attempted assassination and theft, and was ultimately sentenced to 20 years in prison.

4. 2018 Ricin Attempt

In a disturbing development on October 1, 2018, an envelope containing ricin was sent to Trump. Mailing facilities intercepted the toxic substance before it could reach its intended target. This envelope was part of a series of letters sent to various officials, all labelled with the cryptic phrase "Jack and the Missile Bean Stock Powder."

Two days later, William Clyde Allen III, a 39-year-old Navy veteran from Utah, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including mailing threatening communications. Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges.

5. 2020 Ricin Attempt

On September 20, 2020, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a Canadian citizen, was arrested at the border in Buffalo, New York, while attempting to cross into Canada. Ferrier had sent a ricin-laced letter to Trump, urging him to drop out of the presidential race and derogatorily referring to him as an "ugly tyrant clown."

Ferrier faced multiple charges, including the use of biological weapons and making threats via interstate commerce. In August 2023, she was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.

6. 2020 Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

In October 2020, it was revealed that Barry Croft Jr., involved in the kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, had also targeted Donald Trump. Croft included Trump in a list of politicians he wanted to execute. Croft was sentenced to 19 years in prison in December 2022 for his role in the conspiracy.

7. 2023 Death Threat

On August 21, 2023, Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a former social studies teacher from Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested for making death threats against Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son, Barron. Fiorenza had been previously questioned by police outside Barron's school in Florida, raising concerns about the safety of the Trump family.

8. 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania Rally Shooting

The most recent incident occurred on July 13, 2024, during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shots were reportedly heard, causing immediate chaos and panic among the attendees. The Secret Service acted swiftly to protect Trump, ensuring his safe evacuation from the stage. This incident is still under investigation.