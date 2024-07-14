Former president Donald Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents Saturday after a series of loud bangs that sounded like possible gunshots were heard at the start of a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who rushed him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd.

The "former President is safe," the Secret Service said after Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away.

"This is an active crime scene," Secret Service officers told reporters, ordering them out of the area.

"We saw a lot of people go down, looking confused. I heard the shots, it sounded like between firecrackers and a small caliber handgun," said John Yeykal from Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending his first Trump rally.

The disturbance took place shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally before the Republican party convention starts on Monday in Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden has received an initial breifing on the incident, the White House said.