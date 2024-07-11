In response to George Clooney's harsh suggestion for Joe Biden to withdraw from the US presidential race, Donald Trump Jr. criticised the actor for only now recognising that Biden is a "vegetable," despite numerous actions over the past few years demonstrating his incapacity to continue.

In an Instagram post, Trump Jr. shared a screenshot of his father Donald Trump's message from Truth Social. In this message, the former US President rebuked Clooney for participating in the presidential campaign discussion.

"So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He's turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?" Trump wrote.

Trump Jr. Fires Back: Critiquing Clooney's Remarks

The former President stated that Biden hasn't "saved our Democracy," contrary to Clooney's claim in his New York Times opinion piece, "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee."

"He uses the Democrat "talking point" that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has "saved our Democracy," Trump wrote, later adding: "Crooked Joe Biden didn't save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

Trump Jr., the eldest child of the former US president, echoed his father's sentiments, labelling Clooney "an idiot." Trump Jr. claimed that Clooney, like most Hollywood actors, is merely a part of the Democrat apparatus, which he accuses of promoting their communist agenda, even if it means allowing an "imbecile" to ruin the country.

"Why don't we have some accountability for these morons as well? ENOUGH!!!" Trump Jr. wrote. His reaction followed Clooney's hypocritical call for Biden to withdraw from the US presidential race, coming soon after Democrat Nancy Pelosi evaded questions about whether Biden should continue.

Clooney, a prominent Democratic fundraiser, stated that while the President has won many battles in his career, "the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time."

This comment, starkly contrasting his previous praise of Biden, followed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expression of growing concerns within the Democratic party. Pelosi emphasised that time was "running short" for the 81-year-old Biden to decide on his re-election bid, especially after his uneven performance in the debate against Donald Trump.

The President has repeatedly stated his determination to remain the Democratic party's candidate and defeat 78-year-old Trump in November.

Despite Biden showing confidence in his ability to defeat Trump in the upcoming US elections, a recent report indicates that over 20 Democrats have voiced doubts about Biden's chances of securing another term. They cite his recent debate against former President Donald Trump as a significant setback.

Conversely, Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to another "no holds barred" debate. This challenge arose following reports that Biden informed a gathering of nearly two dozen Democrats at the White House about his need for more sleep and his refusal to work after 8 PM.

George Clooney's Critique

In the New York Times, Clooney expressed that it was "devastating to say it," but the Joe Biden he encountered at a fundraising event three weeks ago was not the Biden of 2010. He added, "He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020." Clooney remarked: "He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," referring to the US President's lacklustre performance.

The fundraising event, co-hosted by Clooney in Los Angeles and also featuring Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand, raised a single-night record of approximately $30 million (£23 million) for the Biden campaign.

The Biden camp has responded to the Hollywood star's criticism, with an unnamed source telling US media: "The President stayed for over 3 hours [at the fundraiser], while Clooney took a photo quickly and left."

Additionally, the President's campaign pointed out that he had just arrived in Los Angeles from Italy, where he had attended the G7 summit when he attended the fundraiser. In his op-ed, Clooney stated: "Our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn't see what we just saw."

"This is about age. Nothing more," the actor continued. "We are not going to win in November with this president." Clooney further emphasised that his concerns mirrored those of "every" member of Congress he had spoken with.