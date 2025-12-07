It was intended to be a seamless evening of high culture and celebration, a night where the political world meets the artistic elite to pay tribute to career-long achievements in the arts. However, the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation hit a rather jarring speed bump when President Donald Trump found himself in a public skirmish with his own stage equipment.

The evening had kicked off with the usual pomp and circumstance as the president hosted the distinguished gathering to honour this year's eclectic mix of cultural icons. The roster of recipients was undeniably impressive, featuring Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone, disco queen Gloria Gaynor, country superstar George Strait, the legendary rock band Kiss, and the acclaimed actor-singer Michael Crawford. For the most part, the proceedings were running relatively smoothly — until the hardware decided to quit.

Just as the president began his introduction for George Strait, the flow of the ceremony ground to an abrupt halt. In a moment that instantly shattered the polished veneer of the event, Trump stopped mid-sentence, seemingly baffled by the screen in front of him.

'We have country music legend -- got it? Turned off. Got it?' Trump said, gesturing visibly towards a teleprompter located off-camera.

When the machine failed to spring back to life, the president was forced to pivot, continuing the introduction by reading from the paper notes arranged before him. While he managed to recover and proceed with the ceremony, the unscripted break in protocol did not go unnoticed.

Online Ridicule Follows the Trump Teleprompter Malfunction

In the age of social media, no presidential gaffe stays within the walls of the venue for long. Clips of the incident circulated almost immediately, with users on X jumping at the chance to poke fun at the president's battle with the blank screen.

The commentary was swift and unforgiving, highlighting how quickly a moment of solemnity can turn into meme fodder. 'He's arguing with the teleprompter again. The teleprompter is winning,' one user commented, pointing out the absurdity of the one-sided confrontation.

Another user leaned into the awkward visuals of the moment, posting: 'Got it? Turned off. Got it? Grandpa is beefing with the stage equipment now'.

While technical glitches are an unavoidable hazard of live events, this specific Trump teleprompter malfunction is merely the latest in a string of recent technological hiccups plaguing the president's public appearances. It seems that the hardware is simply not cooperating with the commander-in-chief this festive season.

Only days prior, a similar mishap occurred during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. As Trump and First Lady Melania stood ready to usher in the holiday season, the countdown appeared rushed and disjointed. Observers noted that the teleprompter suddenly came into view just as the timing seemed to go awry. The Trumps counted down quickly, and Melania Trump did the honours of lighting the tree, but the moment lacked the synchronised perfection usually associated with such televised national events.

Following that lighting ceremony, Trump delivered a brief speech — possibly improvised due to the earlier prompter issues — where he thanked the troops and the National Guard, specifically naming Sarah Beckstrom, an officer killed in a targeted shooting.

A History of the Trump Teleprompter Malfunction

These recent stumbles have reignited memories of Trump's complicated relationship with reading aids throughout his political career. Perhaps the most famous instance of a Trump teleprompter malfunction occurred on the world stage during an address to the UN General Assembly.

On that occasion, the screens failed to display his speech entirely, leading to a palpable moment of silence in the hall. Rather than pretending nothing was wrong, Trump acknowledged the failure head-on, telling the assembled world leaders: 'I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working'.

While he brushed it off in the moment, it became clear later that the glitch had annoyed him significantly. During a follow-up press briefing, he revisited the incident with vivid language, complaining, 'I'm looking at my teleprompter and the thing is dead... stone cold dead'.

Characteristic of his style, he eventually spun the technical failure into a testament to his own public speaking abilities. Boasting about his improvisation skills, he later claimed, 'But I made a speech. I actually got good marks. It was more a speech from my heart. I think it was maybe better in certain ways because it was from the heart'.

Whether the latest glitch at the Kennedy Center will be remembered as a speech 'from the heart' or just another awkward arguments with a machine remains to be seen, but it has certainly provided plenty of entertainment for his critics online.