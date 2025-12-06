The festive season is typically a time for political ceasefires and unified cheer, yet for Donald Trump, the lighting of the National Christmas Tree served less as a moment of national unity and more as fodder for his most vocal detractors. The 79-year-old president found himself the target of ruthless online mockery this week following the annual ceremony, with critics seizing on the simplest of tasks — a five-second countdown — to question his cognitive capabilities.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, Dec. 4, during the traditional ceremony at the Ellipse, just south of the White House. As the president stood alongside First Lady Melania Trump, 55, to illuminate the 35-foot red spruce, the internet's focus drifted away from the holiday lights and squarely onto the president's performance.

Online Critics Savage Trump Christmas Tree Lighting Over Countdown

When the White House released footage of the event, the reaction was swift and stinging. The video showed Donald Trump leading the crowd in a chant from five down to one before Melania pressed the button to light the tree. While standard procedure for such events, the countdown became a punchline for those already skeptical of the president's mental sharpness.

'Sort of impressed he was actually able to count down from 5,' one viewer quipped on social media, making a pointed reference to the ongoing discourse regarding the president's alleged cognitive decline.

The timing of the ceremony did the president no favours. Earlier in the week, reports and footage circulated suggesting that Donald Trump had fallen asleep during a high-profile meeting. This context added fuel to the fire, turning the tree lighting into a litmus test for his wakefulness.

'I guess that nap Trump took on camera today helped him stay awake tonight,' one commenter joked, followed by sleeping and laughing emojis. Another user echoed the sentiment with a backhanded compliment: 'I am surprised and impressed he is actually awake and standing. Bravo'.

Despite the barrage of criticism regarding his alertness and counting abilities, there was a fleeting moment of warmth captured between the couple. After the first lady successfully illuminated the spruce, the president was heard offering a rare public display of encouragement. 'Good job, honey,' he told the former model, applauding her role in the festivities—a gesture some supporters found 'sweet' amidst the noise.

Melania Faces Fresh Backlash Following Trump Christmas Tree Lighting

While the president battled allegations of cognitive slippage, the first lady faced her own scrutiny regarding her enthusiasm — or lack thereof — for the role. Observers dissected Melania's demeanour throughout the evening, with many suggesting she appeared disengaged from the holiday spirit.

'Melania could care less!!! She don't give a d---,' one person penned, interpreting her expression as one of indifference. Others took a more cynical financial angle, referencing the couple's marriage dynamics. 'Melania is cashing in again. Or is light the Christmas tree covered by the prenup?' one commenter asked, adding, 'But you can't blame her. They are all money greedy in this so-called family'.

This criticism is consistent with the narrative that has dogged the first lady throughout the holiday season. The backlash began in earnest on Monday, Nov. 24, when the official White House Christmas tree was delivered. Melania, dressed in a chic cream-coloured coat and red gloves, was ridiculed for spending under three minutes outside with the press to receive the tree. Her brief remarks — 'It's a beautiful tree' — before retreating inside were viewed by critics as doing the bare minimum.

The scrutiny intensified on Monday, Dec. 1, after she unveiled the residence's Christmas decorations on X with the caption, 'Home is Where the Heart is'. The sentiment rang hollow for critics aware of reports that Melania splits her time between New York, the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and Washington, D.C., rather than residing full-time at the White House.

'"Home is where the heart is." She literally lives in Florida to be away from her old demented husband!' one person blasted in response to the video. Another added a layer of family speculation, noting, 'Her home is wherever Barron wants to live'.

As the holiday season progresses, it appears that neither the glowing lights of the red spruce nor the festive decor can shield the first couple from a public increasingly willing to dissect their every move, countdown, and glance.