US President Donald Trump has faced sexual misconduct allegations for nearly five decades.

Throughout all these, his rebuttals have shifted as legal scrutiny intensified, public pressure grew and new accounts surfaced. Here's a timeline of these allegations and how he addressed them:

Early Claims and Denials in the 1980s and 1990s

The first widely reported allegation came from Ivana Trump, who stated in a divorce deposition that Trump raped her in 1989. She later said she did not mean the claim in a criminal sense. Trump rejected the account and insisted the statement had been misinterpreted.

As more women shared allegations from the late 1970s through the 1990s, he maintained that every accusation was false. Several of these early accounts appear in a detailed timeline of allegations published by the Guardian.

During this period, women described groping, forced kissing and inappropriate conduct. Trump responded by portraying the stories as fabrications and emphasised the pressures associated with high-profile business life. His rebuttals focused on discrediting the accusers while presenting himself as a target for opportunistic claims.

Growing Scrutiny After the 'Access Hollywood' Tape

Public pressure intensified in 2016 after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, which captured Trump bragging about grabbing women without consent. He apologised for the language and described the recording as 'locker room talk'. Soon after, additional women came forward with new allegations. Trump labelled them 'liars' and said the accounts were orchestrated to damage his presidential campaign.

As more allegations gained media attention, his responses grew sharper. He rejected every incident mentioned in the sexual misconduct timeline and said the reporting reflected political bias.

Beauty Pageants and Power Dynamics

Trump faced further accusations from contestants in Miss Teen USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants. Several women said he walked into dressing rooms while they changed or commented on their bodies in ways they saw as inappropriate. Trump denied these claims and said he acted within his role as pageant owner. He framed the accusations as misunderstandings about backstage routines.

Other women said he touched them without consent in social settings or during professional interactions.

Trump continued to reject each account and questioned the credibility of his accusers. His rebuttals consistently highlighted the timing of the claims and suggested they were linked to publicity or political motives.

The E. Jean Carroll Case and Legal Fallout

In 2019, writer E. Jean Carroll said Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in 1996. She detailed the account in her memoir, and a civil jury later found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in May 2023. Trump strongly disputed the ruling, calling it a politically influenced judgment. He continues to appeal the decision and says he never met Carroll in the way she described.

Her allegation appears in a broader report examining claims involving Trump and individuals connected to him, compiled by The 19th. That report outlines decades of accounts from women who accused Trump of groping, kissing without consent or entering dressing rooms. The full context is presented in the sexual misconduct allegations involving Trump and his associates.

Rebuttals During His Second Term and After Leaving Office

Trump's second term brought renewed attention to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein. Emails included repeated references to Trump even though he was not formally accused of wrongdoing. Trump called the scrutiny a 'hoax' and said political opponents revived the topic to harm him.

After leaving office, he maintained a consistent strategy. His 2024 campaign declined to comment on new claims and reinforced his long-standing position that every allegation is false. His team continued to argue that the accusations formed part of broader attempts to damage his political future.

A Pattern Rooted in Repetition and Rejection

Across nearly fifty years of allegations, Trump's rebuttals follow a clear pattern. He denies every claim, challenges the motives of accusers and attributes the allegations to political hostility. This repeated approach has shaped public debate and continues to underpin his legal and public relations strategy.