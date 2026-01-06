The son of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made a dramatic appearance before Venezuela's National Assembly on 5 January, two days after US special forces captured both his parents during a pre-dawn raid in Caracas.

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, 35, delivered an emotional address demanding his father and stepmother, Cilia Flores, be freed immediately. The young congressman, often called 'Nicolasito', argued that the operation threatens international stability.

'If we normalise the kidnapping of a head of state, no country is safe', Maduro Guerra told assembled lawmakers, according to NBC News. 'Today it's Venezuela. Tomorrow it could be any nation that refuses to submit.'

A Personal and Political Crisis

This marked Maduro Guerra's first public statement since Delta Force operatives and other US special operations personnel seized his parents from their Caracas residence early on 3 January. The couple was flown to the USS Iwo Jima before being transported to New York.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who took office after Maduro's capture, also addressed the incident during her swearing-in ceremony. She spoke with sorrow about what she called the 'kidnapping' of President Maduro and First Lady Flores, NBC News reported.

Throughout his address, Maduro Guerra continued referring to his father as 'President Maduro' and called on the international community to support Venezuela's demand for their return.

Named in Federal Indictment

The Venezuelan lawmaker's situation has grown more complicated. He's been named as a co-conspirator in the same federal indictment facing his parents, with US prosecutors claiming he began helping with drug operations as early as 2014, according to the indictment.

The 25-page document accuses the Maduro family of working alongside Colombian guerrilla groups to move tonnes of cocaine into America. Federal authorities describe it as a 'narco-terrorism' network.

Invoking International Law

During his National Assembly speech, Maduro Guerra warned that allowing the US operation to go unchallenged would set a dangerous precedent. Without international law, he argued, 'the world returns to the law of the jungle'.

His remarks echoed statements at an emergency UN Security Council meeting the same day, where Russia, China and several Latin American nations condemned the operation.

Parents Deny Charges in Manhattan Court

Whilst Maduro Guerra addressed Venezuelan lawmakers, his parents stood before US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan federal court. Both entered not guilty pleas to charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons offences.

The elder Maduro insisted he'd been 'kidnapped' and described himself as a 'prisoner of war'. Through an interpreter, he declared: 'I am innocent. I am not guilty', CBS News reported. He insisted he remains a decent man and Venezuela's president.

Flores appeared with visible injuries. Bandages covered her temple and forehead. Her attorney claimed she sustained 'significant injuries' during the capture, potentially including rib fractures. The judge directed prosecutors to ensure proper medical care.

Political Heir Faces Uncertain Future

Maduro Guerra has long been viewed as a potential successor within Venezuela's Chavismo movement. He was appointed Head of the Corps of Special Inspectors of the Presidency shortly after his father assumed power in 2013.

He was elected to Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly in 2017 and later the National Assembly in 2021. The US Treasury sanctioned him in June 2019.

Trump Claims US 'In Charge' of Venezuela

President Donald Trump declared on 5 January that America is now 'in charge' of Venezuela.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated the US would 'exert tremendous leverage' through an 'oil quarantine' rather than direct governance. Trump warned that Rodriguez could face 'a fate worse than Maduro' if she fails to cooperate.

The couple's next court appearance is scheduled for 17 March. If convicted on all counts, the elder Maduro faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

Defence attorney Barry Pollack, who previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, signalled the legal team would file extensive motions challenging the 'military abduction' and may assert sovereign immunity claims.