Understanding what keeps one from becoming the best version of oneself is essential for personal transformation. However, unresolved trauma, poor habits, and a lack of awareness about how the mind and body function can hinder individuals from reaching their full potential. Ruth Mary Allan, PhD, helps people break these barriers.

She combines coaching with scientifically backed approaches and collaborates with industry leaders in brain and whole-body health to support them in improving their well-being and performance.

Dr. Allan has spent decades working with people from all walks of life, from executives and entrepreneurs to military personnel and children, guiding them through personal development and brain health challenges. As a coach, mentor, and consultant, she's been known for her expertise in enhancing cognitive function, emotional resilience, and vitality.

Dr. Allan stands out for marrying scientific insight and compassionate coaching. Her background is in medical imaging and spectroscopy, and she conducts research in dermatology. She applied Terahertz technology to skin cancer imaging during her PhD at the University of Cambridge, making a significant contribution to the field. Her career took a turn when she entered the corporate world.

In 2016, Dr. Allan experienced a traumatic miscarriage while simultaneously undergoing an unexpectedly harsh performance review at work. The professional stress and personal loss sent her into a downward spiral of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. 'I knew I had to do something,' says Dr. Allan. 'I turned to executive coaching, but I realised that what I was going through wasn't just about setbacks in my career.'

Through this challenging period, Dr. Allan was introduced to high-performance coaching and began exploring ways to regain control over her life. She attended an academy in the United States, where she encountered the work of a leading expert in brain health. 'His research on brain imaging and cognitive function resonated with me because it connected with my background in medical imaging as well as my desire to help others improve their well-being,' Dr. Allan shares.

This instance fueled her passion for brain health and motivated her to undergo extensive training in neuroscience-based mental and emotional wellness approaches.

Dr. Allan worked hard to enhance her brain health, losing 27 pounds through improved nutrition, reducing alcohol consumption, and implementing lifestyle changes. She discovered that many of the emotional struggles she had faced were not just psychological.

They were linked to her brain's functioning. This made her recognise the limitations of traditional mental health approaches (which usually focus on symptoms instead of identifying the root causes of cognitive and emotional imbalances).

Dr. Allan notes that mental health is distinct from brain health. The former is typically framed in terms of emotional well-being and psychological conditions. Brain health takes a broader and more integrative approach.

It considers how the brain functions as an organ, examining factors such as blood flow, hormonal balance, toxin exposure, past trauma, and structural changes. Brain health strategies seek to understand the biological and neurological causes of behavioural and emotional struggles.

Dr. Allan identifies three key elements foundational to optimal brain health: sleep, nutrition, and exercise. These factors influence cognitive function, emotional stability, and overall well-being.

However, she stresses that brain health entails understanding why certain behaviours occur in the first place. 'Many people struggle with poor sleep, unhealthy eating, and lack of exercise not because they lack discipline,' she explains. 'The reason can be neurological imbalances, unresolved trauma, toxic exposure, or a combination of multiple factors. More often than not, it's a combination; it's hardly ever one or the other.'

Dr. Allan, therefore, believes that a holistic approach to brain health should include biological and psychological aspects as well as social and spiritual elements. Medical settings overlook spiritual health, although it plays a significant role in a person's well-being.

Spiritual health encompasses one's sense of purpose, connection to others, and alignment with their values. 'If you lose your sense of meaning—it doesn't matter if due to trauma, loss, or life transitions—your brain function and emotional state can be affected,' she remarks.

Equipped with these insights and expertise, Dr. Allan now serves as a certified brain health professional and trainer through the Amen Clinics and a certified High-Performance Coach and Havening practitioner.

She's also a sought-after keynote speaker known for sharing her journey of trauma, loss, and recovery and helping audiences understand how past experiences shape their thoughts, emotions, and behaviours.

Her talks, which introduce the Five Pillars of Brain Health, remembered by the mnemonic FACTS—Feelings, Actions, Connections, Thoughts, Surroundings—a framework for personal transformation, benefit those seeking clarity, recovering from trauma, or looking to enhance their mental performance.

Besides keynote speaking, Dr. Allan conducts several impactful programs. The Well-Being Warrior Academy aims to help parents and children become more resilient using the Five Pillars of Brain Health and BOSS framework (Believe, Overcome, Succeed, Soar).

In addition, Dr. Allan offers one-on-one coaching, integrating Havening, a touch-based technique proven to rewire the brain and reduce stress. This is especially effective for trauma recovery and emotional regulation.

Dr. Ruth Mary Allan helps individuals move beyond past struggles, reclaim their energy, and thrive through speaking, coaching, and specialised programs. She intends to continue empowering others to uncover what's holding them back and equipping them with the knowledge and tools to become their best selves.

