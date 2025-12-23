For three days, Drake will be live on Kick for his 'Back to Back to Back' streaming event from 21 to 23 December. As a Stake Ambassador, he is bringing together music and online gaming for the massive live broadcast. Many in the community are calling this the largest online raffle of the year, with huge giveaways happening throughout the show.

Fans from all over the world are tuning in to watch him live on Kick in real-time. The event moves beyond typical social media posts to give fans a direct way to interact and win prizes. It is expected to set new records for the platform as more and more people join the stream to see Drake play on Stake and to see who wins the live giveaways.

The 'Back to Back to Back' Giveaway

It goes without saying that one of the greatest attractions of the live stream is the raffle. It should be no great surprise to anyone who knows Drake or follows his career in the music industry to learn that the name of the raffle was a direct reference to his competitiveness. To participate in this event, players need to do a few simple things.

The official entry website is managed by a secure link, which gives people the opportunity to check their social media followers and connect their accounts. The official entry to the giveaway can be found through Gleam, which provides all the terms and conditions clearly stated. This way of doing a giveaway raffle is one of the main reasons why this collaboration has been very well-liked.

How to Enter the Stake Raffle

Follow the Socials: Make sure that you are following official Drake social media pages, specifically Instagram and/or X. You can check the latest updates and the official Drake Instagram announcement post to be informed. Account Registration: Make sure you have a valid account on Kick and Stake. It is a very important step because the prizes won are always credited to the winner's account. Gleam: Go to the official Gleam link for the giveaway, read the terms and conditions and complete all necessary steps as presented. Tune In Live: The main thing to keep in mind is to be logged in during the stream. It is best to stay attentive during the stream and keep an eye out for all references made to the giveaway or any other bonuses.

Details Notes Platform Kick (livestream), Stake (gaming & prizes) Kick for streaming, Stake for gameplay & prizes Dates December 21 to 23 Giveaway entry open until Dec 24 Time 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Each of the three days Giveaway Entry Via Gleam Ensures fairness and rules compliance How to Enter 1. Follow Drake on Instagram/X 2. Have Kick & Stake accounts 3. Complete Gleam steps 4. Tune in live Must complete all steps to qualify Main Attractions Live interaction, huge giveaways, music, gaming Includes celebrity appearances and surprises Notable Expectation One of the largest online raffles of the year High viewership and prize value

Drake and Stake

To put the importance of this stream into perspective, we must go over the background of this collaboration. The initial Drake and Stake.com partnership came into place a few years ago, stemming from Drake's legitimate interest in Stake. As opposed to many commercial partnerships that appear to be less-than-legitimate or simply a means to a lucrative end, Drake's partnership with Stake has been authentic from start to finish.

Previous Streams

In previous streams, Drake has been seen sitting in elite recording studios, chatting and joking with his fans in the live chat and surprising lucky fans with life-changing rewards. These giveaway streams have included appearances by other celebrities and athletes in addition to the other can't-miss elements of the stream. Drake's widespread impact and the powerful infrastructure of Stake have allowed for a level of fan interaction that has not been feasible in previous years.

For those who would like to get more information regarding such partnerships, IBT UK has an in-depth look at Drake's $100 million partnership deal. They often look at celebrity events and the effect that streaming sites have on the entertainment industry online. With such a huge involvement in sports and gaming, Drake has his finger on the pulse of the industry as he's clearly a savvy businessman.

Drake's Livestreams on Kick.com

One of the most important developments that has occurred in Drake's streaming career is the transition to Kick.com. Even though Drake used to do his online events on different platforms before this transition, the decision to stream on Kick proves that the platform aligns with the values that Drake embodies. Kick has shown that it is a game-changer in online streaming as they have a better atmosphere not only to the online streamers but also to their viewers. To Drake, this means an opportunity to have better control over the content that he broadcasts online.

Watching the live stream on Kick is quite simple. Just visit the page where the live stream will be airing at the time of the event and join the thousands of other viewers as they live chat with each other. The design of the website is built around supporting fast-paced interaction. This is important because something like the 'Back to Back to Back' stream cannot afford to waste a single minute to lag or technical issues. The high-quality servers on the website make sure that the live stream does not lag even with thousands of viewers.

Drake chose Kick because it gives him more freedom and control over what he streams.

Kick creates a better and more positive space for streamers and viewers to interact.

Kick's simple layout makes it easy for fans to watch the stream and join the live chat.

Kick Allows for Greater Freedom

Kick's success shows the gaming industry needed a platform for many types of content. While other sites have strictly limited what users can broadcast, Kick embraces a wide variety of entertainment. This also includes gaming and sports betting content for which Drake is best known. If you want to learn about Drake's partnership with Stake.com and why they chose Kick as their primary broadcast hub, the details point to a shared vision of creating a no-limits entertainment ecosystem.

What to Expect This Time From The Stream

Going through Drake's past broadcasting activities helps to identify what to look forward to in his streams and events. His influence in the streaming world was solidified in 2018 when he joined Ninja for a record-breaking Fortnite stream that drew over 600000 viewers. In his May 2022 collaborative stream with Stake, Drake gave away more than 1 million in Bitcoin in a single night alone. The community was abuzz with excitement as many fans were lucky enough to get their balances increased by thousands of dollars.

These kinds of spontaneous acts, which make so many lives better in an instant, have become the defining characteristic of his broadcasts. Aside from the money, his streams have also become famous for their entertainment value. During his streams, Drake sometimes performs his unreleased tracks, shares his take on events in the world or reminisces about his experiences on tour.

The community element of these types of shows cannot be understated either. When the show is streamed online, the live feed becomes a space for the community, where fans are not merely able to communicate with artist Drake himself, but with each other as well. The community around the show is what keeps people coming back, whether they are there for the music, Drake's personality, or the chance to win a big prize.

Celebrity Partnerships

The success between Drake and Stake can be looked at as the benchmark that all other collaborations and streamers will likely be measured by in this age of celebrity partnerships. This is closer to a full integration than a typical sponsorship. Drake is someone invested in the platform's success with the ability to influence the user experience in positive ways that others cannot. He is creating a unique experience specifically for his users similar to what we have seen so far with the 'Back to Back to Back' stream.

Across the industry, there is a growing trend of music and sports talent moving into online gaming. This is happening because of changing habits among users. Fans are no longer satisfied with simply watching advertisements. They want to take part in the experience. This raffle system is as an ideal method to make that happen.

The partnership between Drake and Stake sets a standard for future streaming deals.

Drake is connected to the platform and can help improve the experience for users in ways others cannot.

Don't Miss the Biggest Raffle of the Year

As the 'Back to Back to Back' stream continues, the excitement can truly be felt among the fans and the community. The event is a reward for the community that has been built up with Drake and Stake which has accumulated over the past few years. With prizes on offer and world-class entertainment, this is an event that has something for everybody.

Remember to get your entries in by following the social media requirements and making sure that your account is ready to go. Drake's star power and the raffle system on Kick.com are sure to make this event one to remember. As the 'Back to Back to Back' theme suggests, the wins will be coming fast and frequent, so make sure you are there to witness history in the making.

Dates

The 'Back to Back to Back' livestream is running for three consecutive days: 21, 22, 23 December. On each of these three days, Drake will go live at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET). The giveaway will continue until 24 December, giving interested fans a slightly longer window of opportunity to submit their entries to the giveaway prior to the cutoff deadline.

FAQ

What is the 'Back to Back to Back' stream on Kick exactly?

It is a three-day livestream, where Drake is going live on Kick.com and showing his gameplay on Stake. While livestreaming, Drake likes to interact with his fans all over the world.

What are the dates for live broadcasts?

The event lasts for three consecutive days, starting 21 through 23 December. Each of these three evenings sees Drake going live at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET). Although the final streaming ends on 23 December, the chance to enter the giveaway has a cutoff date of 24 December.

How to participate?

To enter, you must first follow Drake's official social media channels on Instagram and/or X. Second, you must have official, registered accounts on Stake. Finally, you must head over to the official Gleam and fulfill all the necessary steps.

Why must one maintain both a Kick and a Stake account?

Having both accounts is crucial as both services are used for distinctly different purposes in this single event. Kick is the central point where Drake livestreams, whereas Stake is the place where all the gaming as well as the prizes in the raffle are handled.

In what way does the event make the giveaway fair for all participants?

Gleam is used to handle all the entries. By using Gleam, it ensures that everyone who participates meets the necessary requirements to be considered for the giveaway. It gives everyone an equal chance to win.