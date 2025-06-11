Over the last several years, the online gambling industry has undergone a genuine renaissance, consistently growing in popularity. For more than one reason, there are more users than ever who have made it their number one hobby and pastime activity. Split between casino games and sports betting, these players are actively participating in each on leading platforms that allow both to their customers. But what makes it so popular, and how come the industry is managing to grow every year? In the case of a country like Canada, online casino gambling has been experiencing record highs every new quarter.

And in the first quarter of 2025, it is being reported that another record high has been achieved in Ontario. If you are a fan of internet based casino games and enjoy games such as poker, blackjack, roulette, slots, and others, keep reading to learn more about this phenomenon. Canada is one of the leading countries in the market of online gambling and, therefore, presents the perfect case study for the growth in the industry. For the best place to play casino style games and place sports wagers, Stake is there for you.

Ontario Online Gambling Peaks in Q1 2025

As the main province regarding gambling and sports betting in the vast country of Canada, it makes sense that Ontario has been continuously setting records in the industry. The first quarter of 2025 proves it yet again as reports from the start of June suggest incredible growth. As the numbers show, the Ontario online betting iGaming market has generated $313.5 million Canadian in April alone, which is US$228.4 million American.

Online casinos generated $242 million ($176.9 million), a 1% increase month over month. On the other hand, sports betting saw an incredible 35% increase from March at $64.5 million ($46.9 million). Online poker revenue did decline 11%, though, as its revenue was only $5.9 million ($4.3 million) in April. As for market share distribution, it continued to be dominated by online casinos with 78%. Sports betting was at 21%, with online poker clinging to its 1%.

Although it was a much better April than last year, the month to month and year to year basis shows slight reasons for concern for sports wagering. Looking at market share by total bets placed, online casinos continued to dominate, capturing 84% in April, up from 83% the previous year, while the share for sports betting dropped to 14%. Revenue distribution showed an even starker contrast. Online casinos were responsible for 78% of total earnings, a 6% rise from the previous year. Meanwhile, sports betting's share of revenue fell from 26% to 21%, a 5% drop.

The reason behind this could be explained logically. Fluctuations in sports betting revenue are partly due to the variability in outcomes, as it favors either the operators or the bettors. This can lead to inconsistent hold percentages and noticeable swings in performance each new month. It also matters what sports are on the program, what leagues and competitions are being played, and what type of bets and odds are offered to the players.

Still, despite its yearly dip, sports betting bounced back strongly from March to April, with a 35% rise in revenue, outpacing iGaming, which only grew by 1% over the same period. This surge helped boost the share of total revenue from 16% in March to 21% in April. NHL playoffs, which featured five out of seven Canadian teams, drove this increased betting activity. The Canadian shooting guard for the OKC Thunder, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, being named NBA MVP and playing in the finals is another obvious reason.

Alberta in a Similar Situation?

Another province could soon experience a similar growth in revenue and interest. Since April of 2022, when Ontario opened the online gambling market, revenue has grown by over 613.7%, with online casino revenue jumping by 993.7%. Sports betting revenue jumped 211.6%. In those three years, Ontario collected $1.48 billion ($1.08 billion). Monitoring this, Alberta has explored the possibility of following suit with a multi licence system for gambling.

In May, the province reached a milestone, and the decision is close to becoming an official law. Alberta plans to mirror Ontario in their model and not limit the number of licenses. Ontario has over 50 online gambling brands, and if Alberta implements something similar, it will probably launch in early 2026 since Q1 is usually the most popular among both casino fans and sports enthusiasts. Other provinces are surely watching, and if Alberta proves successful, it will only be a matter of time before a few more join in and open the market in new ways.

Drake's Involvement with Online Gambling

There is another reason why gambling in Canada is on the rise. As a Canadian and one of his country's biggest ambassadors, singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter Drake always spreads love and positivity about his birthplace. The Toronto based superstar is a global icon and a very successful individual who owes everything he has to how own hard work and dedication.

One of his earliest deals was with Sprite, followed by others with companies like Apple Music and Nike. His deal with the sportswear brand is unique as nobody else has that much influence and reach in the music world as he does for the iconic swoosh. However, the most headline making partnership in recent years is with Stake, a crypto gambling platform, and their partner Kick, the popular live streaming service.

Drake's deal with Stake, which he signed in 2022, is rumored to be worth north of $100 million. He regularly streams live gameplay, gives away cash to fans, and helps promote the platform on social media while also spreading positivity and news about his music and concerts. The 2022 deal with Universal Music Group, worth $400 million, was another game changer. Unlike other endorsements, this one is deeply tied to the ever growing digital economy, and it adds a future proof element to his value for other brands.

Of course, his properties and luxury cars add to his net worth, too. His main home in Toronto, The Embassy, is a 50,000 square foot mansion in the Bridle Path neighborhood, also known as Millionaires' Row. It has a full size NBA court, a 3,200 square foot master suite, and serves as home to his awards and one of the best recording studios in the world. It is a status symbol and his biggest achievement, a true legacy maker. He also has a Beverly Hills estate, a Texas ranch, and many other smaller properties.

Looking Forward

Ontario's online gambling boom shows no signs of slowing, driven by innovative platforms, celebrity influence, and increasing player enthusiasm. With other provinces poised to follow Ontario's successful model, Canada's iGaming future looks brighter than ever heading forward.