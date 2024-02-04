Catalonia, a region already grappling with water scarcity, has officially declared a drought emergency, compelling authorities to extend water restrictions to Barcelona.

The move comes as the region faces one of the most severe droughts in recent history with some areas not receiving rain for three years now.

Concerns about water availability for both urban centres and agricultural areas have been raised as the Catalan government has formally announced a state of emergency after more than 1,000 days of drought.

The Catalan government's decision to declare a drought emergency underscores the critical nature of the water situation in the region.

The move is expected to bring about stricter measures to manage water consumption and address the pressing need for conservation.

Barcelona, Catalonia's capital and largest city, has not been spared from the water crisis.

The extension of water restrictions to this major urban centre signals the far-reaching impact of the drought on daily life, affecting residents, businesses, and public services.

The drought, exacerbated by climate change and prolonged periods of low rainfall, has taken a toll on Catalonia's reservoirs and aquifers.

Water levels have reached critically low points, posing a threat to the region's water supply infrastructure.

The government's decision to extend restrictions to Barcelona reflects the severity of the crisis and the necessity to safeguard the city's water resources.

Approximately 500mm of rainfall is deemed necessary in Catalonia to offset the current deficit. Water reserves have dipped below the critical threshold of 16 per cent, prompting the initiation of an emergency declaration.

Pre-existing measures implemented in the northern areas of the region, such as a 20 per cent reduction in agricultural irrigation and a prohibition on watering public parks, will now be expanded to encompass Barcelona.

Local authorities in Barcelona have urged residents and businesses to adhere to the enhanced water-saving measures.

These measures include restrictions on watering gardens, filling swimming pools, and washing cars.

Additionally, industries that rely heavily on the water are expected to implement more stringent conservation practices.

Environmentalists and water conservation advocates have welcomed the government's declaration of a drought emergency but emphasise the need for sustainable, long-term solutions.

Public and private swimming pools, except those within sports centres, are set to shut down, although certain pools are adapting by utilising seawater.

Watering of parks will cease, but groundwater will be utilised to ensure the well-being of the city's 35,000 trees.

Showers on the beach and ornamental fountains will no longer be operational. Water parks and ice rinks will temporarily close, and car washing will be restricted to commercial use.

These measures are expected to remain in effect for a minimum of the next 15 months.

Proposed plans to reduce water pressure have been put on hold, partly due to Barcelona residents adhering to a daily consumption limit of 200 litres.

Additionally, the shelving of such plans considers the fact that a majority of residents reside in apartment blocks, and a pressure drop would disproportionately affect those living on upper floors.

The severity of the water situation in Barcelona would be significantly worse were it not for the presence of Europe's largest desalination plant, constructed after the last major drought in 2008.

This facility supplies the city with 33 per cent of its drinking water. Additionally, 25 per cent of the water comes from recycled wastewater, contributing to the city's diversified water sources.

The agricultural sector, a significant consumer of water in Catalonia, is also feeling the impact of the drought.

Farmers are grappling with reduced water allocations for irrigation, posing a threat to crop yields and livelihoods.

The government's plan includes measures to support farmers during these challenging times, such as financial assistance and guidance on water-efficient farming practices.

As Catalonia faces the stark reality of a drought emergency, the collaboration between government, residents, and industries becomes crucial in navigating through these challenging times.

The declaration serves as a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritise water conservation and implement sustainable practices to secure a water-rich future for the region.