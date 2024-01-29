In a groundbreaking study conducted by leading environmental economists, the potential benefits of transitioning towards sustainable food systems have been revealed, estimating an astonishing £7.9 trillion ($10tn) in annual economic gains.

The research highlights the compelling financial incentives that come hand in hand with adopting more eco-friendly agricultural practices.

The investigation uncovered that prevailing food systems were eroding more value than they were creating, primarily due to concealed environmental and medical costs, essentially borrowing from the future to secure immediate profits.

The international team of authors behind the study contends that redirecting the food system, although politically formidable, could yield substantial economic and welfare advantages.

Johan Rockström, a contributor to the study from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, remarked: "The global food system holds the future of humanity on Earth in its hand."

Current food systems contribute to a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, steering the world towards a projected 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature increase by the end of the century.

This triggers a destructive cycle, as elevated temperatures result in more extreme weather conditions, causing heightened harm to crop yields.

Additionally, food insecurity places a strain on medical systems. If a business-as-usual approach persists, the study anticipates that by 2050, 640 million people will be underweight, while obesity will surge by 70 per cent.

The report suggests that by addressing food insecurity, undernutrition could be eliminated by 2050, resulting in 174 million fewer premature deaths and providing 400 million farm workers with the opportunity to earn a sufficient income.

The proposed transition not only holds the promise of limiting global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but also aims to cut nitrogen run-offs from agriculture by half.

The overall estimated costs of this transformative initiative range between 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent of global GDP per year.

In preliminary research, Johan Rockström and his collaborators identified food as the largest sector of the economy to be affected.

Beyond its climate impact, the food sector significantly contributes to land-use changes, and biodiversity decline, and is responsible for 70 per cent of freshwater drawdown.

A shift in dietary patterns emerges as another pivotal component, coupled with investments in technologies designed to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.

The study envisions a future where sustainable practices and mindful consumption replace the current model, thus securing a healthier planet for generations to come.

Sustainable food systems are associated with a reduction in diet-related diseases, leading to lower healthcare costs and increased productivity.

By prioritising locally sourced, organic produce, communities can mitigate the adverse effects of pesticides and chemical additives commonly found in conventional farming.

Furthermore, the study emphasises the role of sustainable agriculture in mitigating climate change.

By adopting practices such as agroforestry, crop rotation, and organic farming, nations can significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

The subsequent benefits include improved soil health, water conservation, and biodiversity preservation.

As climate change continues to pose a global threat, investing in sustainable food systems emerges as a practical and economically viable solution.

Governments worldwide are being urged to consider the long-term benefits of transitioning to sustainable food systems.

The financial gains present a compelling argument for policymakers to reallocate resources towards supporting environmentally friendly practices.

Subsidies for sustainable agriculture, research and development initiatives, and incentives for businesses adopting green practices are among the proposed measures.

Experts emphasise that consumer awareness and education play a pivotal role in the successful adoption of sustainable food systems.

Encouraging individuals to make informed choices about the food they consume can drive demand for eco-friendly products, creating a ripple effect throughout the supply chain.

Initiatives such as community-supported agriculture and farmers' markets can facilitate direct connections between producers and consumers, promoting sustainable practices at the grassroots level.