The daughter of Dubai's ruler seemingly announced the end of her marriage via a shocking Instagram post on July 17th, garnering the support of women around the world. Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is one of the twenty-six children of the current ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Mahra married Sheik Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman, in April 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl in May 2024, which Mahra also posted about on social media, thanking the staff at Latifa Hospital in Dubai for the safe delivery of her child.

A Public Affair

Prior to the post announcing her divorce, Mahra deleted all posts and photos of Mana Al Maktoum from her Instagram account and posted a cryptic story, which was a photo of her and her baby daughter, captioned "Just the two of us," followed by a pink heart emoji.

On July 17, the official post announcing the divorce was released on Mahra's Instagram. The post is a black screen with white text, which reads: "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife."

The repetition is likely a form of "triple talaq," a Muslim practice also known as "instant divorce." Typically utilised by men, it allows a person to divorce their spouse by repeating the word talaq, or divorce, three times in any form, whether through email, text message, or in this case, a social media post.

A World of Women on Her Side

Though some Instagram users speculated that the post was a result of Mahra's account being hacked, there have been no official statements from her family. However, most responses on social media have been overwhelmingly positive in Mahra's favour.

@martahamedofficial wrote, "I find it empowering when a woman recognizes her worth and confidently stands her ground," followed by a heart emoji.

@azadeharris wrote, "When a strong woman knows her worth (applause emoji) mashallah."

@meghnasfoodmagic said, "Path breaking and truly liberating for all the women out there who feel side lined or not given a priority... this is a strong message. All the very best Princess."

@dubai_culture said, "Much love to you for being brave enough to confront. (prayer emoji) may God heal your heart and give you and your daughter continued health, happiness and blessings. And thank you for your transparency by sharing your thought. I hope the best wishes and prayers from others, will help you through this chapter of your life to the next chapter, where Gods journey continues, and may you walk that path into happiness (heart and prayer emojis). much love xxx."

Speculation Regarding Separation

Mahra has been an outspoken advocate for women's rights, and she obtained a degree in International Relations from an unspecified university in London this past year. Some speculate that the divorce also had to do with her ex-husband's association with prominent misogynist Andrew Tate.

Sheik Mana has two posts on his own Instagram with Tate, captioned #togp, which serves as a reference to one of his catchphrases. Social media users have not only taken to showing their support under Mahra's post but also by attacking Mana.

"Lol, no surprise she divorced you," one commenter wrote. "Friendship with a rapist and women trafficker."

Getting it Done

If Mana has been unfaithful to Mahra, as referenced in her Instagram post, that is considered a criminal offence in Dubai, meaning he could be prosecuted for adultery. However, if the pair agrees to a mutual consent divorce, they don't need to involve certain legalities and could be separated in less than a month.

It remains unclear which path the princess will take, as the government of Dubai has stayed quiet on the situation.