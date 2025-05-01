The humble pistachio, once content to lurk in Christmas nut bowls, now finds itself at the centre of a worldwide shortage – all thanks to a viral chocolate bar that's emptying shelves faster than suppliers can fill them.

The culprit? A deceptively simple dessert chocolate bar from Dubai dubbed 'Dubai chocolate' that exploded in 2023 across TikTok when ASMR influencers discovered its oddly satisfying crunch made viewers' phones vibrate with each bite.

The moreish creation – layering milk chocolate, creamy pistachio filling, crispy knafeh and tahini – has triggered what industry insiders are calling "pistachio panic" as manufacturers scramble for nuts that simply aren't there.

Viral Snack Causes A Worldwide Pistachio Shortage

The consequences of Dubai chocolate's popularity are reverberating through the global nut market, causing an unforeseen pistachio shortage. Giles Hacking of CG Hacking, a leading nut trader, has directly blamed the viral product, noting that 'the pistachio world is basically tapped out at the moment' because of it.

To worsen matters, this surge in demand has coincided with a difficult year for pistachio growers. In the US— specifically California, which leads global pistachio production— supply dropped by 20% in the year leading up to February 2025. Iranian exports to the UAE have exploded by a staggering 40% in just six months, with more pistachios shipped between September 2024 and March 2025 than during the entire previous year.

The shortage of pistachio kernels has resulted in a significant price increase, going from £5.70 ($7.65) to £7.68 ($10.3) per pound within a year. Unsurprisingly, the craze for Dubai chocolate, combined with decreasing pistachio supplies, has made the dessert bars skyrocket in price.

Dubai Chocolate's Prices Skyrocket

Dubai chocolate prices are soaring due to the overwhelming in demand. Retailers like Waitrose and Sainsbury's offer Lindt chocolate from Dubai at £10 per bar, while Morrisons sells them for £4 to £5. Dubai chocolate lovers at Selfridges get their fix for even more eye-watering amounts— anywhere between £5 to £27. In stark comparison, other chocolate bars sell for less than half the price— Cadbury's, for example, go for around £1.5-£1.75.

Yezen Alani, who launched the original Dubai chocolate bar with his wife Sarah Hamouda, explained to the BBC that such steep prices are due to the product-making process.

'It's all handmade, every single design is done by hand,' Yezen said. 'We use premium ingredients and the process is not like making other bars - you've got the baking, moulding the chocolate to the design and with the filling itself, even the pistachios are hand-picked and processed'.

The popularity of Dubai chocolate has prompted multiple retailers to copy the product with their own twists.

Dubai Chocolate Founder Speaks Out Against Dupes

Jumping on the trend, Nestle, Lidl, and Lindt have produced their own versions of the treat, selling for anywhere between £2.22 and £4.99, with the latter selling out within 72 minutes on TikTok shop.

Yezen slammed duplicates of his product, calling them 'very frustrating because people are trying knockoffs, which damages our brand.' He emphasised the distinction between his luxury product and mass-produced copies: the original FIX bars require refrigeration, are crafted by hand and have short expiry dates— factors that cannot be replicated by long-shelf-life supermarket alternatives.

The product's carefully chosen ingredients are a product of love for Dubai's regional cuisine, as well as an insatiable sweet tooth brought on by pregnancy.

Pregnancy Cravings Spark a Global Chocolate Craze

Dubai chocolate originated just four years ago when British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda decided to make her pregnancy cravings come to life. Teaming up with her husband Yezen and Filipino chef Nouel Catis Omamali, Sarah set out to create a chocolate bar that fused Middle Eastern flavours into the perfect treat. Impressed by their results, they launched Fix Dessert Chocolatier in 2021 as a side hustle, offering what they proudly call a 'Freaking Incredible Experience.'

The business took off two years later, when a TikTok video by Maria Vehera went viral in December 2023. Her clip, which racked up over 120 million views, catapulted the treat into the global spotlight— and sparked an obsession that has not slowed down since.

@mariavehera257 @fixdessertchocolatier WOW, JUST WOW!!! Can’t explain how good these are! When a chocolate, a dessert and a piece of art meet this is what you get! 🍫 "Can't Get Knafeh of it," "Mind Your Own Busicoff," and "Crazy Over Caramel." Order on Instagram Chatfood or Deliveroo and let me know what’s your FIX? Instagram : fixdessertchocolatier #asmr #foodsounds #dubai #dubaidessert ♬ оригинальный звук - mariavehera257

Dubai chocolate's meteoric rise from local indulgence to viral obsession is having undeniable, unforeseen economic consequences. The treat's sudden rise from local indulgence to widespread craze highlights the unexpected power of social media to reshape supply chains and drive demand on an unprecedented scale. As pistachio prices soar and shortages deepen, the industry faces a critical question— can luxury innovation co-exist with environmental preservation, or is it doomed to always drain global resources?