The Netherlands is considering placing a hard cap on its population numbers, following a review by a government commission into demographic development. The proposals would involve a move away from mass immigration and encourage longer hours and later retirement for the indigenous Dutch.

The commission recommended moderate population growth, in order to help pay for the countries aging population, but also recommended a population cap of between 19 and 20 million.

On Tuesday, Dutch immigration minister Marjolein Faber and social affairs minister Eddy van Hijum confirmed that the cabinet 'supports the need to work towards that [20m] scenario and to get a grip on migration'.

The ministers said they would be introducing the 'toughest ever package of measures to limit asylum' and would be 'more selective and targeted policy for all other forms of migration, including labour and education-related movement'.

Next week the Dutch government is expected to implement more stringent border controls. It has been reported that the new measures will be in place for six months and will include asylum permits being limited to three years and restrictions on family members joining successful asylum seekers.

The new measures were agreed after months of debate. Geert Wilders PVV party is the largest in the governing coalition. Wilders insisted on declaring the current situation a 'crisis', thus enabling the government to circumvent parliament on the issue.

The legality of the move was questioned even by coalition partners of the PVV.

Although Wilders controls the largest party in the government, he is not the prime minister. Wilders, who is a controversial figure, was unable to secure enough support to be selected for the role. Wilders supported the appointment of Dick Schoof as prime minister.

Schoof is a political independent but was previously a member of the Dutch Labour Party. He also previously served as the head of the Dutch intelligence services.

The proposals by the Dutch government to limit its population, specifically by cutting back on immigration, reflect a growing scepticism in Europe about the benefits of mass immigration.

In Britain, Nigel Farage's Reform party came from nowhere at this year's general election and secured a record five seats in parliament. Yesterday the French government collapsed following a vote of no confidence, in no small part due to the actions of Marine Le Pen and her National Rally Party. Meanwhile in Germany, the likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is expected to take a much tougher line on immigration than his immediate predecessors.