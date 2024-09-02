With the increasing difficulty of obtaining H-1B visas in the US and tighter visa regulations in Canada, the UK, and Australia, Indian students are exploring alternative study destinations.

The days of solely considering these countries as the ultimate goal for international education are drawing to a close. "The number of Indian students studying abroad has soared to nearly 1.5 million since 2012, showcasing a growing interest in international education and migration opportunities," Shalini Lambah, chief executive, India, at Migrate World, DUDigital Global said.

Indian Students Seek Alternative Study Destinations

"Yet, with recent changes in visa regulations across popular destinations like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, many are exploring alternative options," Lambah added. While the Big 4 (US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) remain attractive options for Indian students, tightening visa regulations has led to a surge in interest in alternative study destinations.

Countries like Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, Singapore, South Korea, Lithuania, Estonia, Chile, Turkey, Malta, and Taiwan are expected to gain prominence among Indian students seeking international education opportunities in 2024.

Emerging Study Destinations For Indian Students

Lambah suggests many young Indians gravitate towards European study hubs like Ireland, the Netherlands, and Finland. Additionally, Asian countries such as Singapore and South Korea are gaining popularity as attractive options for education and migration, according to the top executive.

Furthermore, Asian countries like Singapore and South Korea are becoming increasingly sought-after for education and migration. A study conducted by Redseer reveals that more Indian students are opting for alternative destinations such as Lithuania, Estonia, Chile, Turkey, Malta, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The shift in student preference can be attributed to several factors. Post-Brexit, the UK grapples with economic challenges and a less welcoming stance towards migrants. Some international students, like Pranjali Hasotkar, report struggling to survive in the UK and being unable to afford even necessities.

Canada faces an accommodation crisis and limited spots for international students, compounded by strained diplomatic relations with India. The US is known for its high costs and limited employment opportunities for many.

Moreover, a recent study revealed that the US education system is confronting an unprecedented crisis due to the alarming rate at which public school teachers leave the profession. This teacher shortage is severely impacting students' education.

"Current trends indicate that the opportunities for international students worldwide are becoming increasingly challenging. Many students are preparing in advance to become residents of the countries they are interested in," Lambah explained.

By obtaining residency, these students gain the same benefits as domestic ones, which can significantly enhance their chances of visa approval," she added. Lambah adds that the most sought-after destinations now have meagre acceptance rates for international applicants, sometimes as low as 0.1 per cent.

This has prompted many students to explore residency options in countries like Portugal and Ireland, where residency can be obtained within a year to a year and a half.

Factors Attracting Students To Alternative Destinations

"Planning in advance for residency allows students the freedom to work or start businesses after graduation without the usual limitations placed on non-residents," Lambah continued. The primary factors attracting students to alternative study destinations are:

Lower costs Student-friendly policies Promising job prospects

"The appeal of these alternative destinations lies in their lower costs, student-friendly policies, and promising job prospects," notes an industry expert.

"Countries like Portugal are known for their education in hotel management, while Switzerland is preferred for hospitality. Japan is becoming a leading destination for studies in AI and technology, and South Korea is gaining popularity for fashion. France remains a top choice for those interested in luxury brands and fashion," explains Shalini Lambah.

The Rising Tide Of Indian Students Abroad

In 2022, a remarkable surge in the number of Indian students seeking higher education abroad was witnessed, with figures reaching a new high of 900,000, surpassing the pre-Covid levels of 700,000 in 2019.

Current projections anticipate an even more ambitious trajectory. An estimated 2 million Indian students will pursue international education by 2027, reflecting a robust 16% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

"If we consider work visas, they often restrict the holder to work for a specific company and require leaving the country if employment with that company ends, unless another job with sponsorship is secured," Lambah noted.

"However, in a world that is becoming increasingly global, people, especially young adults, seek fewer restrictions and more certainty in their careers. This has made Germany's EU Blue Card, the work permits in Canada, and opportunities in France particularly attractive options," she said.

Have Traditional Destinations Lost Their Lustre?

Despite the surge in interest in alternative study destinations, traditional options still appeal to many Indian students. However, recent data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) indicates a 4 percent decline in Indian student applications for undergraduate courses in the UK.

Kushal Bhatnagar, associate partner at Redseer, notes that "2022 was one of the best years for the Big 4. But 2024 will be the year for alternative destinations. With stringent regulations imposed by Canada and the UK, the market is expected to shift towards alternative countries like Germany, Singapore, Ireland, the Netherlands, and South Korea."

While the US boasts a strong reputation for STEM courses and well-funded research ecosystems, its high education costs can deter some. Canada, on the other hand, offers a more cost-effective option, but is currently facing some immigration problems which includes being allowed to study in the country,

Historical data from Redseer reveals that 75-80 percent of Indian students who traditionally pursued education abroad opted for one of the Big 4 destinations: the US, UK, Canada, and Australia and New Zealand.