It is a transformation that has left fans and industry insiders alike doing a double-take. Known for his scruffy, everyman aesthetic — tousled hair, baggy hoodies, and a pint in hand —t he singer who once crooned about falling in love with the shape of you has unveiled a shape entirely his own. But while Ed Sheeran's chiselled torso on the cover of Men's Health UK might look like a triumph of discipline, whispers from his inner circle suggest the drastic overhaul has sparked genuine alarm regarding his methods and long-term well-being.

The 34-year-old superstar stripped off for the magazine's December issue, revealing a set of abs that seem a world away from his self-described 'pizza-eating, beer-guzzling' past. Yet, behind the gloss of the photo shoot, sources claim that those closest to the musician are worried he may have swung the pendulum too far in the opposite direction.

Friends Voice Concern Over Ed Sheeran and Rumours of Extreme Measures

While the public sees a fitness victory, insiders tell RadarOnline that the speed and severity of the change have raised red flags. In an industry currently rife with speculation over 'quick-fix' weight loss methods, seeing the once gym-averse singer suddenly sporting a six-pack has inevitably fuelled talk of extreme dieting protocols.

'People around Ed are uneasy,' a source close to the musician revealed. 'When someone suddenly shows a six-pack after years of saying they hate the gym, it naturally fuels speculation. There are whispers about Ozempic, disordered eating, and water fasting – because that's often how people get that level of definition quickly'.

The skepticism stems from the disconnect between Sheeran's claims of a 'gentle' regimen and the stark physical reality of his new frame. Achieving that level of muscular definition typically requires rigorous caloric deficits and intense training, leading friends to fear that Sheeran is 'driving himself too hard in the name of health'.

Another insider noted that the specific look Sheeran has achieved — lean, dry, and highly defined — is often associated with dehydration techniques used by models before shoots, rather than sustainable wellness. 'Six-packs don't usually come from gentle exercise alone,' the source argued. 'That's why there's anxiety he might be restricting food or dehydrating himself, even temporarily, to achieve a look that's now under intense public scrutiny'.

Fatherhood and Stormzy Inspire Ed Sheeran to Ditch the 'Unhealthy Life'

Despite the swirling rumours, Sheeran insists his motivation is rooted in longevity, not vanity. Opening up in the accompanying interview, the father-of-two explained that his lifestyle overhaul was a necessary pivot after realising his rock-and-roll habits were incompatible with parenting his daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, 33.

He candidly admitted that his twenties were defined by excess. 'I would say I lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30,' Sheeran confessed. 'And even though I was doing professionally well, I wouldn't say that reflected well into my personal life'.

The turning point, he recalled, was a stark moment of clarity following Lyra's birth. 'I became a dad. I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I'd fallen asleep,' he said. The resulting hangover while tending to a newborn was a wake-up call: 'I woke up, and I was like, "F---, I probably shouldn't drink if I'm going to feel this dreadful." I want to be able to do the night stuff'.

He also credited his peer Stormzy, 32, for shaming him into action — albeit unintentionally. Watching the grime artist prepare for a tour became a catalyst for Sheeran's own fitness journey. 'I look at someone like Stormzy and the training that he goes through to go on tour, and that was definitely a catalyst,' the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker said. 'He was doing a hundred press-ups before he went on stage and I was staring at him like, "What the f--- is this about?"'

Sheeran maintains that his routine relies heavily on Reformer Pilates, which he describes as a 'really gentle introduction' to moving his body. '(Fitness) just sort of became something that really added to my life,' he said. 'I think, underneath it all, I am a pizza-eating, beer-guzzling smoker, but that's just not my reality as a parent in my thirties. I think that you have to make good decisions'.

He added: 'And the thing with Reformer (pilates) is, it's something anyone can start off with... I'm not saying we all need to run marathons and blah, blah, blah'.

Regardless of the method, the concern among his camp remains that the singer is chasing an 'impossible standard'. As one source put it: 'Ed wants to feel superhuman on stage... People just hope he's being as kind to himself as he says he is'.