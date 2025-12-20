In the gilded, high-stakes environment of 1990s Florida high society, a chilling encounter allegedly took place in the most private of settings. Amidst a sea of tuxedo-clad men and champagne-sipping socialites at the Mar-a-Lago estate, a mother claims she was pulled aside and given a desperate warning that has only now come to light with the release of explosive new documents. Sandra Coleman, whose 14-year-old daughter Tina Davis was an aspiring model at the time, recalls being cornered in a bathroom by the hostess herself, Marla Maples. The message was simple but terrifying: get your daughter away from the men here, especially the man of the house.

The year was 1994, and the Palm Beach property magnate's marriage to the former beauty pageant contestant was the talk of the tabloids. However, behind the scenes of a lavish party, Coleman alleges a much darker atmosphere was brewing. Her daughter, Tina, had recently been signed with Ford Models and was one of nearly a dozen 'really young' models scouted to attend the event. According to a report in The New York Times, Coleman claims the teenagers were instructed to 'dress sexy' for the occasion.

The Mar-a-Lago Bathroom Encounter: A Mother's Claim Against Donald Trump

As the evening progressed, Coleman says she felt an increasing sense of unease. She described a scene where girls, some of whom 'could have been in training bras', were being offered glasses of champagne and were frequently approached by middle-aged men. It was during a trip to the ladies' bathroom that she bumped into Maples. Coleman alleges that Maples took her hands, looked her directly in the eyes, and delivered a stark cautionary message.

'Whatever you do, do not let her around any of these men, and especially my husband', Maples allegedly said. 'Protect her'. This haunting plea, if true, suggests that even those closest to the future president were aware of the predatory atmosphere that reportedly permeated these high-profile gatherings. Maples, now 62, has since denied the specific wording of this account. While she maintained that she 'would always protect young women' in any way she could, she stated, 'I am sure I didn't specifically say that about my daughter's father'.

The relationship between Maples and the property tycoon was born out of a very public scandal, with the pair marrying in 1993, just two months after the birth of their daughter, Tiffany. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, but it is the guest list that is now being scrutinised with renewed intensity. Among those in attendance was the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

New Revelations in the Alleged Ties Between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

The connection between the two men has long been a subject of intense speculation, and the latest batch of files, released on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, has added fuel to the fire. These documents, related to the long-running sex trafficking scandal, include leaked messages from the late felon. In one particular email, the disgraced financier — who took his own life in a New York prison in 2019 — alleged that the 79-year-old president 'knew about the girls,' though the specific identities of those mentioned remain a mystery.

Mary Trump, the president's niece and a vocal critic of her uncle, recently confirmed that she saw Epstein at the 1993 wedding. Speaking in an interview last month, she reflected on the 'great misfortune' of being in the same room as the pedophile. 'I never met him, thankfully,' Mary noted, 'but I have had the great misfortune of being in the same room with Jeffrey Epstein...which is alarming enough'.

The president has consistently denied any involvement with Epstein or knowledge of his crimes. However, photographs from 1992 showing the two men mingling at parties, coupled with these recent file leaks, continue to haunt his public image.

As these decades-old stories of bathroom warnings and training-bra-clad models resurface, the questions surrounding the social circles of the 1990s elite only grow more pointed. For mothers like Sandra Coleman, the memory of that night remains a stark reminder of the lengths some felt they had to go to in order to shield their children from the shadows of power.