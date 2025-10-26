Elon Musk is no stranger to dividing his attention. Between launching rockets with SpaceX, reshaping social media with X, and pioneering neural interfaces, his portfolio is vast. But could his original game-changer, Tesla, be on the chopping block?

A former rival CEO has made a bombshell claim: Musk is poised to abandon the electric vehicle industry entirely. This stunning prediction suggests his focus will permanently shift to artificial intelligence, robotics, and space exploration.

A Rival's Shock Prediction: 'Elon Musk Will Have Left the Automotive Industry'

The extraordinary comments came from Carlos Tavares, the former CEO of automotive giant Stellantis. During a recent interview, Tavares painted a picture of a future where Tesla's EV production is no longer Musk's priority.

'We can't rule out that at some point, he'll decide to leave the automotive industry to refocus on humanoid robots, SpaceX, or artificial intelligence', Tavares stated, according to the Detroit News. He concluded bluntly: 'Elon Musk will have left the automotive industry'.

This isn't just a minor critique; it's a forecast of a complete exit from the very market Musk revolutionised.

Why A 'Stratospheric' Valuation And BYD Could Spell Trouble

Tavares's scepticism is rooted in economics and intense competition. He criticised Tesla's valuation on the stock market, describing it as 'simply stratospheric'. He believes a market correction is inevitable, warning, 'Tesla's stock market value loss will be colossal'.

The comments, made while promoting his new memoir On the Move, also pointed to fierce new rivals. Tavares predicts Tesla will ultimately be 'beaten by BYD's efficiency', referring to the rapidly growing Chinese automaker.

His final verdict was severe: 'I'm not sure that Tesla will still exist in 10 years'.

Musk Fires Back As Billions Pour Into Self-Driving AI

Musk, in characteristic fashion, offered a curt rebuttal. After seeing the story shared on his platform X, he dismissed the claims, stating that Tavares 'has no clue'.

The idea of Musk abandoning Tesla seems far-fetched to many. The company has invested billions of pounds (billions of dollars) and countless hours into one of its biggest priorities: self-driving cars. This technology is a cornerstone of Tesla's future plans.

Abandoning the EV division would mean deserting the millions who have already bought Tesla's cars and invested in gathering data for its Full Self-Driving technology.

He has absolutely no clue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2025

The £800 Billion Pay Package Suggesting Musk Is Staying Put

Perhaps the most significant evidence countering Tavares's claim is financial. Tesla shareholders are set to vote in early November on a colossal proposed pay package for Musk from the company's board, valued at approximately £800 billion ($1 trillion).

This pay package is widely expected to pass, given that previous votes on a separate package were overwhelmingly approved. Such a move signals a powerful, long-term commitment to the company, not an impending exit.

However, Musk's true concern reportedly lies in having enough ownership influence to manage the company's fleet of Optimus robots. This reveals that even as he commits to Tesla, his focus, just as Tavares suggested, is increasingly drifting toward AI.