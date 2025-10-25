What defines a fair trial? A Utah judge is set to rule this Monday on a startling request from the man accused of gunning down conservative figure Charlie Kirk: the right to wear a suit in court. The demand has ignited a tense legal battle, pitting the right to an unbiased jury against grave fears for public safety.

Tyler Robinson, 22, faces charges of aggravated murder for the 10 September shooting. His defence team is battling prosecutors and the Utah County Sheriff's Office over whether he can ditch his prison attire and shackles for future appearances.

Why A 'Secret' Filing Sparked Fears Of Public Endangerment

The conflict escalated when prosecutors and the sheriff's office filed a secret motion on Monday to block the defence's bid. This classified filing reportedly contained 'secure information that might endanger personal and public safety if disclosed', the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The joint filing was immediately challenged by Robinson's lawyers. They argued on Tuesday that the response should only come from the Utah County Attorney's Office, not law enforcement.

'Appropriate And Efficient': The State's Defence Of Joint Security Measures

The state fired back on Wednesday, insisting the joint filing was 'both appropriate and efficient'. They noted the sheriff's office was specifically asked to respond because it oversees court security. The office has also separately asked the judge to limit media coverage of the case.

After the defence filed another reply on Thursday, District Judge Tony Graf moved the contentious issue behind closed doors on Friday. This private hearing in the Provo courthouse sets the stage for his public ruling on Monday.

From 'Suicide Smock' To Suit: The Fight Against A Biased Jury

The legal showdown began with the defence's original motion on 9 October. They argued that images of Robinson in a prison jumpsuit and restraints could irreparably bias potential jurors, jeopardising his chance at a fair trial. This concern was highlighted last month when Robinson appeared at a virtual hearing wearing a 'suicide smock'.

The judge overseeing the Charlie Kirk assassination trial is now weighing a decision to ban cameras from the courtroom.



Tyler Robinson has asked to appear in plain clothes, and his legal team is pushing for a full media blackout during the proceedings. pic.twitter.com/pxWuZjtbvD — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 24, 2025

The Ultimate Penalty: Death By Firing Squad Looms In Utah

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting the Turning Point USA founder during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. He is charged with aggravated murder, which could carry the death penalty under Utah law. The punishment has been publicly supported by President Donald Trump, a close friend of Kirk.

Utah remains one of five states that still permit the use of a firing squad for capital punishment. Robinson, who has not yet entered a plea, is due back in court on Thursday, regardless of the judge's decision on his attire.